Get this Samsung 32-inch QHD gaming monitor for $280 at Best Buy

If you’re a gamer keen to improve your experience for less, check out monitor deals at Best Buy. Today, you can buy a Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G51C gaming monitor for $120 off. Instead of paying $400, the price is briefly $280. Pretty great, right? Unlikely to stay at this price for very long, we’re here to take a quick look at what it offers before you tap the tempting buy button below.

Why you should buy the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G51C gaming monitor

Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors around with exceptional screen quality across the board. This particular monitor offers a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 which is great for most gaming and the perfect upgrade from full HD. Alongside that, it has a 165Hz refresh rate so that you can enjoy a lag-free experience while there’s a 1ms response time to guarantee minimal levels of motion blur. There’s also AMD FreeSync Premium support which features adaptive sync technology to cut down on screen tearing along with stutter and input latency.

For great colors, there’s HDR10 support so you can enjoy deep dark blacks along with luminous whites and detailed picture quality. There’s also a black equalizer feature which helps adjust darkness levels so you can easily spot enemies lurking in dark corners. A virtual aim point mode means you can add crosshairs on the screen to provide you with some guidance. Those kinds of features are what make the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G51C stand out from the other best monitors as such tools are gaming-specific and perfect for avid players.

The Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G51C also has an ergonomic design so you can easily adjust things to how you need them to be, thanks to swivel, tilt, and other adjustments. It all comes together to make the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G51C feel like a personal experience for you and is sure to help your gaming performance.

Usually priced at $400, the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G51C can currently be bought for $280 from Best Buy. A great saving of $120, this is the ideal time to upgrade to a better gaming monitor for less. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

