Samsung’s creator week sale knocks up to $1,000 off top monitors

Jennifer Allen
By
Press image of the Samsung ViewFinity S9 studio monitor.
Samsung

For great monitor deals, head straight to Samsung. The manufacturer is responsible for many of the best monitors and panels around, but even better, it’s just heavily discounted many of them. In all, there are 24 different models in the sale so we suggest you click through on the button below to see everything for yourself. However, if you’d like some guidance on what we recommend, keep reading while we take you through some key highlights.

What to shop for in the Samsung monitor sale

Not just one of the best gaming monitors but pretty much the ultimate gaming monitor is the which is down to $1,100 from $1,800. The monitor is the world’s first 49-inch OLED monitor and it looks spectacular. It has a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GtG response time. There’s also DisplayHDR True Black 400 support for spectacular color and depth expression, while the dual QHD resolution and 110 PPI ensure everything looks incredibly sharp. The curved design means this is a truly immersive experience and one that’s worth investing in if you have a high-end gaming rig.

Alternatively, if you simply need one of the best monitors to work on, how about the ? Usually priced at $800, it’s down to $450 right now. You get a huge amount of screen real estate thanks to the 34-inch Ultra-WQHD screen with a 1000R curved display. It also has HDR10 support for darker darks and brighter brights, while there’s a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync to cut down on motion blur. It also has multiple ports including Thunderbolt 4, along with built-in speakers, a KVM switch, and Picture-in-Picture functionality.

Finally, for a great value deal, check out the which is down to $250 from $350. Its QHD screen offers HDR10 support along with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 1000R curvature so it all looks great without breaking the bank.

These are just a few of the monitors in the Samsung monitor sale, so it’s a good idea to take a look for yourself to see how you could save. Whether you need a monitor to work with or a high-end display for content creation or gaming, Samsung has something for you here. Check it out before the sale ends soon.

