 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This powerful Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is $1,600 off for a limited time

By
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 front view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Lenovo has some fantastic laptop deals right now thanks to a 4-day sale that ends on Thursday. One of the many highlights is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. It’s currently down to $1,799 from $3,459, which is a huge 48% discount. Granted, Lenovo tends to be a little optimistic when it comes to its estimated value system, so the true original price may be higher than in reality, but what we do know for certain is that $1,799 for a laptop with these specs is a great deal. Here’s what it has to offer — bear in mind you have until Thursday to snap it up.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands when it comes to business-focused laptops. That means that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is an instantly good recommendation to make. This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s exactly what you need for all your productivity-focused plans.

Alongside that is a great 14-inch WUXGA screen. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and has 100% of the sRGB color gamut, 400 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It’s also a touchscreen, so if you plan on being more tactile with how you work, this is a convenient bonus.

Related

Other neat details to help the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 be one of the best laptops include its 1080p full HD webcam, the fingerprint reader on its backlit keyboard, and its three button trackpad.

The laptop is made from recycled magnesium. As with all Lenovo laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 has been through rigorous testing including meeting US Department of Defense military standards. It can work in extreme conditions, from the arctic wilderness to desert dust storms.

Durable and speedy, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 normally costs $3,459, but right now you can buy it from Lenovo for $1,799 as part of Lenovo’s 4-day sale, which runs until Thursday. If you’re looking for a great new laptop for your business or work plans, you’ll appreciate how well made this one is. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Awesome deal: This Lenovo IdeaPad is $320 off today at Best Buy
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the display.

Everyone wants to end up with an affordable but dependable device when looking for laptop deals, but that's easier said than done. If you need help with your search, here's an offer to consider -- the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for only $480 from Best Buy, following a $320 discount on its original price of $800. There's no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you think this laptop will meet your needs and it fits your budget, you're going to have to complete your purchase immediately to be able to get it for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop
We tagged Lenovo as one of the best laptop brands as it's long been associated with reliability, and its IdeaPad line of budget and midrange laptops are built to fit the needs of most people, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. With the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, you'll be enjoying these benefits for a relatively affordable price. With the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, it's not going to challenge the performance of the most powerful models of the best laptops, but it's going to be more than enough for daily activities such as doing online research, building presentations, catching up on social media, and watching streaming shows.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop just dropped from $1,700 to $1,200
Forza Horizon 5 running on the Alienware x14 R2.

As is often the way, Dell is the home of some of the best gaming laptop deals. Today, it has cut the price of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop by a huge $500 bringing it down to $1,200 from $1,700. It has some sweet hardware for the price. If that immediately sounds tempting, read on. We’ll walk you through everything the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop has to offer. Bear in mind that this kind of discount is unlikely to stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there so pretty much anything you buy from it will delight you. With the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. None of this is quite worth the full asking price of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. However, when discounted, it works out as a good option for someone who wants to game on the move without spending too much.

Read more
Target dropped the price of this Lenovo ThinkPad from $875 to $500
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2

We see a lot of Lenovo ThinkPad deals, but it’s not too often that the best savings come from Target. We like being surprised by discounts though, and that’s exactly what happened when we saw the following offer:

For a limited time, Target is selling the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 for $500. This model has sold for as much as $875, which means you’ll be putting as much as $375 back into your bank account! We also have a solid list of other 2-in-1 deals for you to look through.

Read more