This powerful Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is $1,600 off for a limited time

Lenovo has some fantastic laptop deals right now thanks to a 4-day sale that ends on Thursday. One of the many highlights is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. It’s currently down to $1,799 from $3,459, which is a huge 48% discount. Granted, Lenovo tends to be a little optimistic when it comes to its estimated value system, so the true original price may be higher than in reality, but what we do know for certain is that $1,799 for a laptop with these specs is a great deal. Here’s what it has to offer — bear in mind you have until Thursday to snap it up.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands when it comes to business-focused laptops. That means that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is an instantly good recommendation to make. This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s exactly what you need for all your productivity-focused plans.

Alongside that is a great 14-inch WUXGA screen. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and has 100% of the sRGB color gamut, 400 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It’s also a touchscreen, so if you plan on being more tactile with how you work, this is a convenient bonus.

Other neat details to help the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 be one of the best laptops include its 1080p full HD webcam, the fingerprint reader on its backlit keyboard, and its three button trackpad.

The laptop is made from recycled magnesium. As with all Lenovo laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 has been through rigorous testing including meeting US Department of Defense military standards. It can work in extreme conditions, from the arctic wilderness to desert dust storms.

Durable and speedy, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 normally costs $3,459, but right now you can buy it from Lenovo for $1,799 as part of Lenovo’s 4-day sale, which runs until Thursday. If you’re looking for a great new laptop for your business or work plans, you’ll appreciate how well made this one is. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.