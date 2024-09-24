This Dell XPS 16 laptop with 32GB of RAM is $700 off

Dell has a hefty discount on a highly popular and powerful laptop right now. Right now you can buy the Dell XPS 16 for $1,900 instead of $2,600. A $700 discount isn’t a common thing to see on the latest model of anything, making this one of the best laptop deals around right now. Packed with great hardware, here’s what it has to offer so you know exactly what you’re getting.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 16

We called the Dell XPS 16 a “problematic powerhouse” in our review, which sounds worrying, but much of that comes down to its usually expensive price tag. While on sale, it’s a much more attractive proposition with its ultramodern aesthetic, good keyboard and haptic touchpad — and of course its strong performance.

This model of the Dell XPS 16 has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor teamed up with 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Those are the core specs you need to get plenty of work done on the move. You’ll enjoy speedy performance and multitasking prowess. The Dell XPS 16 also has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM, so it can cope with some gaming too.

The Dell XPS 16’s primary aim isn’t to be a gaming machine, but it’s a nice backup option. It also has a 16.3-inch full HD+ display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. A variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz ensures that the Dell XPS 16 can cope with fast moving images without impacting battery life.

In all you get up to 28 hours of battery life when streaming your favorite shows on Netflix, which is remarkable stuff. The screen also has Dolby Vision support, so it looks great. It all comes together to make the Dell XPS 16 one of the best laptops for many situations.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands, the Dell XPS 16 normally costs $2,600, but right now you can snap it up for $1,900 straight from Dell, which is a great price for such a powerful and stylish looking system. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.