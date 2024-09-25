The Dell XPS 14 just dropped from $1,500 to $1,000

Dell is the brand I tend to recommend to friends and family when they need a dependable laptop. Fortunately, the company often has some great laptop deals, and that’s the case today with $500 off the Dell XPS 14. Usually $1,500, it’s down to $1,000, so you’re saving a considerable chunk of change here. It’s the latest model with the style that we describe as a “momentous design,” so you’ll be delighted with how it looks. Here’s everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14

We reviewed a similar model of the Dell XPS 14 earlier this year and we were fairly impressed, giving it 3.5 stars out of 5. Crucially, the particular model we looked at felt expensive for what it offered — something you won’t have to worry about here. The only pivotal issues that align here are that the touch buttons lack haptic feedback, there are limited ports, and the RAM isn’t upgradeable. Buy a USB mouse and don’t plan on upgrading and you’re all good.

We described the Dell XPS 14 range as “the most beautiful laptops ever made,” and that hasn’t changed in recent months. “It’s sleek and minimalist in a way that makes even the MacBook Pro look cluttered,” so if you want one of the best laptops in terms of looks, this is it.

This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. More storage would have been nice, but it’s no great loss at this price as it’ll suffice for most working-on-the-move needs. Unlike the model we reviewed, this Dell XPS 14 has a 14.5-inch full HD+ screen — rather than OLED — with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. By going for the full HD model, you gain far superior battery life, coming in at 21 hours when streaming something through the Netflix app. There’s Dolby Vision as standard along with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, so it still looks great even without self-lit pixels.

Ultimately, the Dell XPS 14 is all about style, yet it also has sufficient power at this price. Normally $1,500, the Dell XPS 14 is down to $1,000 for a limited time at Dell. That’s a great price for a highly popular laptop that looks good and has strong specs. It’s that reliable laptop you buy today then enjoy for a long time to come.