We gave this Asus OLED laptop a four star review — it’s half off today

If you’re looking for a device we once described as a “powerful OLED laptop, done right,” you’re in luck. Among the many laptop deals happening at the moment, Amazon has reduced the price of the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED laptop to $800 from $1,450. Yup, that’s very nearly 50% off with a huge $650 taken off the price. The laptop might be over two years old now, but it remains a great option, especially at this price. If you want to know more, we’re here to tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED laptop

We reviewed the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED laptop back in 2022, and the only real criticism we could come up with was its “boring design” and a “gimmicky” DialPad. Other than that, we loved that it “lasted over 16 hours on a single charge in our light web-browsing test” — something which is impressive given its 16-inch OLED screen. As we’ve seen while analyzing OLED technology, the self-lit pixels that make the screen look so good use up a lot of power, which can be a problem for laptops. Not this one though. A sharper and better looking screen is great for watching movies on the move, but it’s also an all-round more pleasant experience while you work.

This particular Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. At this stage we wouldn’t recommend it for gaming, but for light sessions it can work well.

The design “doesn’t have the premium look of some of its competitors” among the best laptops, but it’s “plenty durable.” When it comes to the keyboard, “keypresses feel snappy and the keycaps don’t have too much wobble.” Just as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands.

As we finished, the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED “fills a wonderful niche in the laptop market” and it continues to do that now, as OLED-based laptops with strong battery life are still fairly limited. That’s even more the case when you consider how cheap the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X is now.

Usually priced at $1,450, the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X is down to $800 right now at Amazon. At this price, it’s unmissable. If I were in the market for a new laptop and needed something sleek and good looking, I’d be strongly considering it.