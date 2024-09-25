 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We gave this Asus OLED laptop a four star review — it’s half off today

By
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED sitting on a table top.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a device we once described as a “powerful OLED laptop, done right,” you’re in luck. Among the many laptop deals happening at the moment, Amazon has reduced the price of the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED laptop to $800 from $1,450. Yup, that’s very nearly 50% off with a huge $650 taken off the price. The laptop might be over two years old now, but it remains a great option, especially at this price. If you want to know more, we’re here to tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED laptop

We reviewed the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED laptop back in 2022, and the only real criticism we could come up with was its “boring design” and a “gimmicky” DialPad. Other than that, we loved that it “lasted over 16 hours on a single charge in our light web-browsing test” — something which is impressive given its 16-inch OLED screen. As we’ve seen while analyzing OLED technology, the self-lit pixels that make the screen look so good use up a lot of power, which can be a problem for laptops. Not this one though. A sharper and better looking screen is great for watching movies on the move, but it’s also an all-round more pleasant experience while you work.

This particular Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. At this stage we wouldn’t recommend it for gaming, but for light sessions it can work well.

Related

The design “doesn’t have the premium look of some of its competitors” among the best laptops, but it’s “plenty durable.” When it comes to the keyboard, “keypresses feel snappy and the keycaps don’t have too much wobble.” Just as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands.

As we finished, the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED “fills a wonderful niche in the laptop market” and it continues to do that now, as OLED-based laptops with strong battery life are still fairly limited. That’s even more the case when you consider how cheap the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X is now.

Usually priced at $1,450, the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X is down to $800 right now at Amazon. At this price, it’s unmissable. If I were in the market for a new laptop and needed something sleek and good looking, I’d be strongly considering it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
We gave the MacBook Air (M3) four stars — It’s on sale right now
The M3 MacBook Air in front of a window.

One of the best Apple deals is over at B&H. Today and until September 27, you can buy the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch for $1,699 instead of $1,899. The $200 discount is a good one for one of the latest models of a laptop that garnered four stars from us. If you’re looking for a new MacBook or laptop, keep reading and we’ll take you through why you might want to go for the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch
When we reviewed the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch, we were very impressed. It offers excellent GPU performance, fantastic battery life, a compact and beautiful design, along with impeccable build quality. The Apple M3 chip offers an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, so it’s a reliable all-rounder for pretty much anything you have planed.

Read more
The Legion Pro 7i, an 8 out of 10 laptop, has a $758 price cut at Lenovo
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.

For one of the best high-end gaming laptop deals around today, take a look at what Lenovo has to offer. The company is well known for making great gaming laptops and business-focused devices, and that’s exactly what it’s providing today. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 gaming laptop for $2,462 instead of $3,220. That works out as a huge discount of $758 on a system that is designed to keep you happy for a long time to come. We were huge fans of this model when we reviewed it last year. Here’s what it has to offer, but bear in mind the deal is likely to end soon, and you won’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9
Back when we reviewed the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, we were impressed by its superior productivity and creative performance, excellent gaming performance, and display. The only downsides were that it’s kind of thick and heavy and its battery life could be better. That trend remains the case with many Lenovo gaming laptops but it isn’t the end of the world. I have a Lenovo Legion laptop myself. It works well as a desktop replacement but is also easy enough to take around with me too. Crucially, there are key reasons why Lenovo is one of the best gaming laptop brands, which is why I bought one and why we’re featuring this model.

Read more
The classic Lenovo ThinkPad X1 has a crazy deal today — save $1,300!
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Looking for awesome laptop deals? Lenovo is the place to go for some great discounts, including this one on a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 laptop. Usually $2,789, it’s down to $1,450 for a limited time only. We’ll add a caveat here: Lenovo’s estimated value system is often a little optimistic, meaning the true original price may actually be lower than it sounds. Whatever the original price though, we do know that $1,450 is a sweet deal for this laptop. If you’re looking for something business focused, read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12
Lenovo makes some of the best laptops around, so you’re in safe hands with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 5 135U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we admired its thin and light design, as well as its good performance.

Read more