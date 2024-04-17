 Skip to main content
Alienware sale: Get up to $1,000 off gaming laptops and PCs

Jennifer Allen
Diablo 4 running on the Alienware x16.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There’s a huge sale on all things Alienware at Dell right now meaning some fantastic gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals are yours to snap up. That includes some surprisingly affordable gaming rigs right up to some maxed out options too. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new gaming setup, take a look at the full sale for yourself. There are over 20 different models in the sale so there are plenty of options. If you’re not sure where to begin, keep reading and we’ll guide you through our favorite picks.

What to shop for in the Dell gaming PC sale

Dell is one of the best gaming laptop brands so checking out the best gaming laptops it makes is the perfect starting point. One of the more inexpensive options is the which is down to $1,400 from $1,750. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Even better, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card teamed up with a 16-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It’s a perfect entry point to the gaming laptop world.

Alternatively, go high-end and buy the which is $2,800 reduced from $3,100. It has a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, 32GB of memory, and 2TB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card while there’s an 18-inch QHD+ screen with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It’s perfect if you want to play games at high detail levels on the move.

If you’d prefer to buy one of the best gaming PCs instead, how about the ? Currently $300 off so it’s down to $1,700 from $2,000, it has a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700F processor, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card which will be great when paired up with one of the best gaming monitors. It’s designed to have highly efficient airflow so it’s quieter and cooler than you’d expect. For something truly high-end, you could always check out the which is down to $3,300 from $3,700. It has a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900KF processor, 32GB of memory, and 2TB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s sure to be powerful for a long time to come.

These are just a few of the gaming PCs and laptops in the Dell gaming sale. There are many more around meaning there’s something for nearly every budget and need. Check out the full sale for yourself by tapping the button below. You’re sure to find the right one for you.

Jennifer Allen
