This curved gaming monitor is down to just $160 at Best Buy

If you’ve spent most of your budget on gaming PC deals, you can still get a decent display for your setup with Best Buy’s offer for the 24-inch AOC G2 Series curved gaming monitor. From an already affordable sticker price of $210, it’s even cheaper at just $160 following a $50 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you think this budget-friendly monitor is perfect for you, it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 24-inch AOC G2 Series curved gaming monitor

You shouldn’t expect the 24-inch AOC G2 Series curved gaming monitor to match the performance and features of the best gaming monitors for its price, but it’s still definitely a nice screen for playing the best PC games. Its size is within the recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches by our computer monitor buying guide, and its Full HD resolution will provide sharp details and vivid colors. The monitor also offers an up to 165Hz refresh rate for fast frame transitions, a 1ms response time for blur-free scenes, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing.

The 24-inch AOC G2 Series curved gaming monitor features HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs for wide compatibility, and a 1500R curvature on its screen for immersive gaming. To keep you comfortable while you play for several hours, the monitor comes with an adjustable stand, so you can set its height, swivel, and tilt to the best possible position for you.

As far as cheap screens go, the 24-inch AOC G2 Series curved gaming monitor is one of the best ones you can buy, so you’re going to want to take this chance to get it for an even cheaper price from Best Buy. A $50 discount pulls its price down further to just $160 from $210, but it probably won’t stay this low for long. Monitor deals for dependable screens like this almost always get sold out quickly, so you’re going to want to add the 24-inch AOC G2 Series curved gaming monitor to your cart and check out immediately while the offer is still available.

