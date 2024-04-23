 Skip to main content
The Razer Blade RTX 40 series gaming laptops are on sale right now

When it comes to gaming laptops, Razer’s Blade series is the crème de la crème. It offers lots of power, excellent video options thanks to NVIDIA graphics, and sleek, ultra-convenient designs. But all of that power comes at a hefty price, usually. At least, that is the case when there are no deals to be had, but today, there are. It’s an excellent time to score an incredible gaming laptop to play some of the hottest titles out right now. You can save big on the Razer Blade series, from the Blade 14 to the Blade 18. For example, the Razer Blade 16 is usually $3,599, but today it’s $400 off — . Depending on which model you’re after, you can save anywhere from $300 to $500, but these deals are only valid until April 27, so don’t wait around.

Why you should shop this Razer Blade gaming laptop sale

Starting with the , you get an impressive Windows 11 gaming laptop with a 14-inch QHD+ 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, all for $2,000. Normally $2,400, you’re saving $400 with that deal. But it’s not the only Razer Blade model on sale, and you can pretty much pick your size and configuration based on how large you want your gaming laptop and how much power you want tucked inside. Bigger isn’t always necessarily better. But regardless of what size you choose, we regularly give Razer’s Blade series high marks during hands-on time.

If you think you want a bigger laptop, these discounts mean you don’t have to spend too much more, which is always a big plus. By comparison, the has an 18-inch QHD+ 240Hz display, Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM for $2,899, which is $300 off the MSRP: $3,199.

  • Razer Blade 14 with AMD Ryzen R9 7940HS, 16GB DDR5 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 —
  • Razer Blade 15 with Intel Core i7 13800H, 32GB DDR5 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 —
  • Razer Blade 16 with Intel Core i9 13950HX, 32GB DDR5 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 —

These systems should be able to run games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Helldivers 2, and Diablo 4 on high settings with decent to solid framerates. So, if you want to upgrade to play some of the titles mentioned above, you’re in good hands here.

These deals are only valid until April 27, so if you see something you like and have the money, I’d recommend ordering relatively soon. The high refresh rate of most of these laptop displays, the loads of power under the hood and the sleek designs of the Blade Series mean you’ll be working or playing on some truly incredible machines. It helps that you can save a bunch of money, too.

