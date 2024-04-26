 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $400 on this Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 4060

Aaron Mamiit
By
A game playing on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For a gaming laptop that will be able to handle the most demanding games, you’re going to want a machine that’s as powerful as the Razer Blade 14 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. It’s understandably expensive, but you can currently get it with a $400 discount from Razer that drops its price to an even $2,000 from $2,400 originally. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer ends though, so if you want the savings, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 14 is capable of challenging the best gaming laptops with the help of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which offers excellent efficiency and strong ray tracing performance. Combined with the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and 16GB of RAM that’s good for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, not only will you be able to play the best PC games without any issues, but you’ll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

The 14-inch display of the Razer Blade 14 gives justice to its processing power as it offers QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, for sharp and smooth images. The gaming laptop also comes with a 1TB SSD, which will provide enough space for several AAA games with all the required updates and optional DLCs, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing your favorite titles right after unboxing and powering on the Razer Blade 14 — no need to sit through the lengthy process of setting up an operating system.

Related

For gamers, it’s necessary to look for gaming laptop deals because these machines can get pretty expensive. Here’s an offer that you should consider — the Razer Blade 14 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card at $400 off from Razer, so you’ll only have to pay $2,000 instead of $2,400. You’ll be able to spend the savings on video games and accessories, but it probably won’t be around for long. To make sure that you get the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop for cheaper than usual, you’ll need to push through with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The Razer Blade RTX 40 series gaming laptops are on sale right now
Player using Razer Blade 16 during intense gaming session.

When it comes to gaming laptops, Razer's Blade series is the crème de la crème. It offers lots of power, excellent video options thanks to NVIDIA graphics, and sleek, ultra-convenient designs. But all of that power comes at a hefty price, usually. At least, that is the case when there are no deals to be had, but today, there are. It's an excellent time to score an incredible gaming laptop to play some of the hottest titles out right now. You can save big on the Razer Blade series, from the Blade 14 to the Blade 18. For example, the Razer Blade 16 is usually $3,599, but today it's $400 off -- . Depending on which model you're after, you can save anywhere from $300 to $500, but these deals are only valid until April 27, so don't wait around.

 
Why you should shop this Razer Blade gaming laptop sale
Starting with the , you get an impressive Windows 11 gaming laptop with a 14-inch QHD+ 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, all for $2,000. Normally $2,400, you're saving $400 with that deal. But it's not the only Razer Blade model on sale, and you can pretty much pick your size and configuration based on how large you want your gaming laptop and how much power you want tucked inside. Bigger isn't always necessarily better. But regardless of what size you choose, we regularly give Razer's Blade series high marks during hands-on time.

Read more
Save $300 on this HP desktop PC with an RTX 3060, 1TB SSD
hp envy desktop pc deal april 2024 te02 1075t

HP has a great discount one the HP Envy TE02-1075t desktop computer for anyone seeking a permanent inclusion in their home office or living room. Usually costing $1,600, it’s down to $1,300 so you save $300. One of the better desktop computer deals around, you can even play games on it making it great value for all kinds of reasons. Here’s what else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Envy TE02-1075t desktop computer
The HP Envy TE02-1075t has some great hardware contained within a sleek-looking shell which will look great in your home office. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 processor along with 16GB of memory. It also has 1TB of M.2 SSD storage so there’s plenty of storage here plus it’s super speedy. There’s also room for a great graphics card with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM ensuring that the HP Envy TE02-1075t is capable of playing plenty of games without any issue.

Read more
LG just knocked $300 off this 16-inch lightweight laptop
lg ultrapc 17 review front angled

For those people who are constantly on the go, grabbing a thin and light laptop makes life a lot easier, especially since they tend to weigh a lot less while also having very capable performance. Unfortunately, that does come at a bit of an extra cost, so we're happy to see this deal from LG on the UltraPC laptop that knocks it down to just $700 from its usual price of $1,000. That's an excellent price for a laptop that can outperform competitors at the same price range, even with the discounted price.

Why you should buy the LG UltraPC laptop
This new version of the Ultra PC is a big upgrade on the previous LG UltraPC laptop and follows the same lineup of LG's very thin laptops like the LG Gram 17, so LG has quite a lot of experience in this market. That's pretty obvious by the fact that the UltraPC has a tiny 0.64-inch thickness, making it thinner than many books. It doesn't lose out on other features, though, and it still comes with a pretty substantial 16-inch screen that runs a modified FHD resolution of 1920 x 1200, which may be a bit low for such a nice laptop, but it's not a dealbreaker if it helps keep the price down. The keyboard is also great to use, and while the previous version of the UltraPC had a comically small touchpad, this new one is a lot more substantial and useful.

Read more