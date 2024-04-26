Save $400 on this Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 4060

For a gaming laptop that will be able to handle the most demanding games, you’re going to want a machine that’s as powerful as the Razer Blade 14 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. It’s understandably expensive, but you can currently get it with a $400 discount from Razer that drops its price to an even $2,000 from $2,400 originally. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer ends though, so if you want the savings, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 14 is capable of challenging the best gaming laptops with the help of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which offers excellent efficiency and strong ray tracing performance. Combined with the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and 16GB of RAM that’s good for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, not only will you be able to play the best PC games without any issues, but you’ll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

The 14-inch display of the Razer Blade 14 gives justice to its processing power as it offers QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, for sharp and smooth images. The gaming laptop also comes with a 1TB SSD, which will provide enough space for several AAA games with all the required updates and optional DLCs, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing your favorite titles right after unboxing and powering on the Razer Blade 14 — no need to sit through the lengthy process of setting up an operating system.

