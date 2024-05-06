Get $1,100 off this Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090, 64GB of RAM

Dell is always a good place to check for awesome gaming PC deals, with one such highlight being able to save a huge $1,100 off the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop, which is packing some of the best hardware around. Usually priced at $3,900, it’s down to $2,800 for a limited time. An ideal investment for gamers who want to enjoy high-end gaming for a long time to come, here’s all you need to know before you commit to the buy button.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

Dell is responsible for some of the best gaming PCs around so you’re in fantastic hands with the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor with a massive 64GB of memory. We’re still pleased to see gaming rigs with 32GB of memory so seeing double that amount is a true delight. It’s the kind of forward thinking which means this is a gaming rig that is built to last for a long time before you have to tweak settings.

Adding to that long-term thinking is 2TB of SSD storage along with an all-encompassing Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM. Combined, that means this is a system built for years of high-end gaming so you’re investing in something that will delight you for a long time to come.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is up to 12% quieter than previous models thanks to a revamped thermal strategy. Improved acoustics and advanced cooling combine nicely with increased thermal efficiency and even overclocking potential if you want to go one step further. There are new heatsinks for dissipating heat too, while the honeycomb-shaped vents look good while also providing GPUs with access to air from the side.

Built for performance, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop also looks stylish thanks to its customizable AlienFX lighting, spacious internal layout, and well thought out set of ports. All you really need to do is add one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set for some amazing gaming.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop normally costs $3,900 at Dell but right now, you can buy it for $2,800 so you’re saving a huge $1,100 off the regular price. This is a gaming PC that you will continue to love for a long time to come. If you’re thinking about buying a new gaming PC, check it out now by hitting the button below.

Editors' Recommendations