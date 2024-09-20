 Skip to main content
This prebuilt PC from Skytech with RTX 4070 Ti is $300 off, with a bonus

A Skytech Blaze 4 at a side angle on a white background.
Skytech

One of the best gaming PC deals is available right at the source: Skytech is offering over $300 off its Blaze 4 gaming PC. Normally priced at $2,300, the gaming PC is down to $1,970 right now, and you can even enjoy a free copy of Star Wars Outlaws to play on your new rig. A great option for anyone seeking a prebuilt PC, here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Skytech Blaze 4

If you’re a little uncertain about buying a prebuilt gaming PC, don’t worry. Skytech is one of the best places to buy a prebuilt gaming PC, so it’s a good option if you don’t want to build a PC yourself. The company typically offers some stylish-looking gaming rigs with cool RGB light setups and plenty of powerful components too. The Skytech Blaze 4 takes just 1-3 business days to ship too.

This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor along with 32GB of 5600MHz memory and 2TB of SSD storage. Even better, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, so it’s all set for some great looking gaming experiences. Simply add one of the best gaming monitors and you’re good to go. Due to the design, you can always check out the internal components, with plenty of great lights illuminating everything and some great fans for keeping things ticking along nicely. Exceptional cable management also helps enhance the cooling process and to keep things looking nice. It’s what you’d expect from one of the best gaming PCs.

The Skytech Blaze 4 also comes with Star Wars Outlaws. The game may not be getting the best reviews due to clunky gameplay, but it looks pretty and is the perfect gaming PC test game for any Star Wars fan. It’s also going to look particularly gorgeous on the Skytech Blaze 4, which is a huge selling point.

The Skytech Blaze 4 normally costs $2,300, but right now you can buy it from Skytech for $1,970, which is great value for a system sporting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super in particular. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

