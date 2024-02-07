The 6 best places to buy a prebuilt gaming PC in 2024

Buying one of the best gaming PC deals is always a smart move but it makes even better sense to focus on some of the best places to buy a prebuilt gaming PC. Responsible for many of the best gaming PCs around, such manufacturers tend to offer prebuilt units at a great price with the option to customize components as you please.

Contents Dell

Lenovo

HP

Skytech

iBuyPower

CyberPowerPC Show 1 more item

Essentially, when you buy from one of the best places for prebuilt gaming PCs, all you need to do is hand over the money then add on one of the best gaming monitors but it’s nice to be able to make some tweaks too. We’ve picked out the best places to buy a prebuilt gaming PC, bearing in mind different budgets and needs. Here’s what we recommend.

Dell

A consistently reliable brand, Dell offers an extensive range of prebuilt gaming PCs under the Alienware brand name. With units ranging from $1,449 up to well over $3,000, there’s something for mostly every budget. Crucially, while you can simply pick one off the virtual shelf, you can also choose to customize components. By doing so, delivery times can take a little longer, but it’s worth it. It’s possible to adjust the processor, RAM, storage, and even the chassis and type of cooling used. The Dell site gives you a heads up if you’re trying to combine components that simply won’t work, while there’s always free shipping. The standard warranty lasts for one year while it’s possible to pay for an extended warranty for up to four years.

Lenovo

Lenovo has a great reputation for reliable systems that are perfect for business needs. It also makes a great range of gaming desktops as part of its Lenovo Legion brand. The majority of its units are prebuilt and can’t be customized but the company does offer varied specs so there’s something for most needs here. Typically, expect to pay from $1,000 to $2,000 on a Lenovo Legion desktop with a standard warranty of one year included. While going through the purchasing process, you can choose to extend that warranty for a price.

HP

HP sells plenty of prebuilt gaming PCs with its range split between the more premium HP Omen line and the budget-friendly Victus range. That means you can buy prebuilt gaming PCs from only $550 in some cases while there are also gaming desktops that cost over $3,000. In all cases, you can customize components and change the processor, memory, storage, and graphics card to suit your needs better. A one-year warranty is included as standard with protection plans to protect you for up to three years if you wish to invest. Chassis options can be more limited than other rivals but it’s nice to be able to tweak networking components or add productivity software — something other prebuilt gaming PCs don’t necessarily offer.

Skytech

Skytech offers some stylish-looking gaming rigs with prebuilt PCs that have cool-looking RGB light setups alongside the powerful specs you might need. Prebuilt units take around 3-6 business days to ship while you can choose to head to the custom builder side of the site and spec your system for yourself. Every component possible can be adjusted to your specific needs including the CPU cooler and power supply. Prebuilt units solely offer a one-year warranty while custom setups are eligible for a three-year warranty if you want it. A wide range of case options is a particularly neat touch when choosing a build, making it tempting for streamers and content creators. Expect delivery time to take between 3-5 days but this depends on the build you choose.

iBuyPower

Offering both prebuilt gaming PCs and custom rigs, iBuyPower is fairly varied in its offerings. Prebuilt rigs can cost from just $1,000 with it possible to spend over $4,000 on the ultimate gaming PC right now. Stock can be delivered fast with only a couple of days shipping for many items. We particularly like that iBuyPower lists 3D Mark scores for many of the most popular games so you know what to expect. Also, you can either go through a detailed PC building process if you know what you’re doing or you can opt for the easy builder process which has you pick out your budget and what games you want to play, before iBuyPower suggests what would work best for your needs. There’s a three-year standard warranty on labor with the Easy PC Builder systems offering two years warranty on parts and one year on prebuilt units.

CyberPowerPC

CyberPowerPC stocks both prebuilt gaming PCs and custom builds. Its range uses iconic-looking cases covered in RGB lighting if that’s the aesthetic you’re going for with gaming PCs from $1,000 right up to over $4,000. Shipping takes around a week while you can make plenty of adjustments including changing the case and cooling. A standard three-year service plan is included which covers labor and lifetime technical support, while there’s a one-year parts warranty too. The site is focused on those who know exactly what they’re doing but don’t want to build a system for themselves, but there are some good deals around.

