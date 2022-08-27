The best Razer keyboards to buy in 2022

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Razer keyboards are some of the best keyboards you can buy in 2022. Razer is a reliable name when it comes to gaming peripherals, with a distinct style that appeals to gamers around the world, especially when it comes to synchronized RGB lighting, which can be customized using Razer's Synapse software.

If you are looking for a new keyboard, particularly from Razer, then you have come to the right place. We've picked some of the best Razer keyboards, and some of them are already part of our list of the best gaming keyboards of 2022.

Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro Best low-profile keyboard Jump to details Razer Pro Type Ultra Best keyboard from productivity Jump to details More Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Best compact keyboard Jump to details More Razer Cynosa V2 Best keyboard on a budget Jump to details More Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Best tenkeyless keyboard Jump to details Show 2 more items

Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro

Best low-profile keyboard

Read our in-depth review Pros Low-latency wireless and Bluetooth

Bright, vibrant RGB lighting

Metal volume wheel and media button

Solid battery life Cons Expensive

No tactile switch option

Mushy typing experience

Why you should buy this: It is one of the most premium low-profile gaming keyboards from Razer.

Who's it for: Those who are looking for a high-quality, full-size gaming keyboard with low-profile keys.

Why we chose the Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro:

The Deathstalker V2 Pro is Razer's latest low-profile gaming keyboard and what seems like an attempt to compete with Logitech's popular G915. It's a premium gaming keyboard with aircraft-grade 5052 aluminum for the top plate and a minimalistic design. It also comes with Razer's new low-profile optical switches available in linear red or clicky purple, with premium laser-etched ABS keycaps.

Connectivity is top-notch as the keyboard can be used both wired and wireless. It comes with a USB-C cable, Bluetooth 5.0, and Razer's 2.4GHz low-latency HyperSpeed wireless tech. The tiny dongle can be stored within the dedicated compartment underneath the keyboard, and you connect and switch between three devices when using Bluetooth connectivity. There are no dedicated media keys — instead, there's a simple programmable media button next to a metal wheel for volume control.

Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro Best low-profile keyboard

Razer Pro Type Ultra

Best keyboard from productivity

Pros Great ergonomics

Silent linear switches

Premium white finish

Ability to connect up to four devices Cons No Mac support

Single key switch option

Why you should buy this: It's the best Razer productivity keyboard whether you're at the office or work from home.

Who's it for: Those who seek a premium full-size keyboard for productivity purposes.

Why we chose the Razer Pro Type Ultra:

Having a solid pedigree of gaming peripherals, Razer also offers the Pro Type Ultra keyboard to "revolutionize your workstation." The keyboard aims to offer an ergonomic keyboard experience with comfortable keystrokes and silent operation. Sadly, there is no option for tactile key switches, so you have to rely on Razer's linear yellow switches that are light, quiet, and comfortable to use. The keycaps are made out of ABS plastic, which isn't as durable as PBT, but they have a soft-touch coating and feel premium.

Like most of Razer's premium keyboard portfolio, this one also comes with triple connectivity options including wired, 2.4GHz HyperSpeed wireless, and Bluetooth. It is also claimed to offer over 200 hours of battery life when using the keyboard wirelessly. There is no RGB lighting — instead, you get simple white LED backlighting to complement the white and gray aesthetics. Speaking of which, the keyboard comes with a metal top plate and a bundled soft cushioned wrist rest that can attach magnetically.

Razer Pro Type Ultra Best keyboard from productivity More

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed

Best compact keyboard

Pros Compact form factor

Macro programmable keys

Wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz connectivity Cons Typical battery life with RGB enabled

Why you should buy this: It's the best mechanical keyboard from the company with a 65% form factor.

Who's it for: Those who need a premium and compact mechanical keyboard that can fit on a small desk.

Why we chose the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed:

If you prefer a small keyboard or have limited space on your desk, then the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is the best compact keyboard from the company. It has a 65% layout, making it sleek and compact, and comes with a premium finish, something that is expected on a keyboard that costs about $200. The good thing is that it is currently selling for about $120, and for that, you get all of Razer's premium features including triple connectivity options, Chroma RGB lighting, and macro key programming.

Essentially, the keyboard isn't all that different when compared to a traditional 60% keyboard, but it does retain the arrow keys. The keycaps are made out of ABS plastic, and apart from the lettering on the top, they have side prints for various function inputs, media controls, lighting controls, and other shortcuts. The BlackWidow V3 Mini can be purchased with either Razer's clicky Green or linear Yellow mechanical key switches. As for battery life, it's rated to last up to 200 hours on a single charge with its RGB lighting turned off. With the lighting on and at 30% brightness, it’s rated to last 48 hours, or 17 hours at full brightness.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Best compact keyboard More

Razer Cynosa V2

Best keyboard on a budget

Pros Affordable price

Per-key RGB lighting

Spill resistance Cons No onboard memory

Why you should buy this: It is the best and the most affordable Razer keyboard currently selling on the market.

Who's it for: Casual gamers and those who want an affordable Razer keyboard.

Why we chose the Razer Cynosa V2:

The Cynosa V2 is an affordable option and a great pick for casual gamers or someone who wants to buy their first Razer gaming keyboard. Originally priced at $60, you can grab the keyboard for about $40. It isn't the most premium keyboard and has a fully plastic build, with standard ABS keycaps that can feel slippery, but it is fairly durable and even offers spill resistance. The keyboard comes with simple rubber dome membrane switches instead of mechanical key switches. This means that the typing experience is mushy, which may or may not appeal to certain customers, but it helps keep the price down.

You do get programmable macros and per-key RGB backlighting, which can be tweaked using Razer's Synapse companion software. There are also some dedicated media keys on the top right to pause, play, and skip, as well as controls for brightness and volume.

Razer Cynosa V2 Best keyboard on a budget More

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Best tenkeyless keyboard

Read our in-depth review Pros Oh-so smooth linear opto-mechanical switches

Great wrist rest comfort and ergonomics

Quiet typing

Tidy design

Detachable USB-C cable Cons No media keys

Although comfortable, wrist rest has a handful of issues

No tactile switch option

Why you should buy this: It is a high-quality gaming keyboard with a tenkeyless form factor.

Who's it for: Those who seek a tenkeyless keyboard that offers a premium design and excellent ergonomics.

Why we chose the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL:

Tenkeyless keyboards have become way more popular than they were a few years ago. Razer offers the Huntsman V2 TKL, which is one of the finest tenkeyless gaming keyboards on the market today. Like the other models in the series, it comes with a stealthy dark black finish with a premium build including an aluminum top and PBT plastic bottom casing. It also offers great ergonomics thanks to the soft wrist rest, a detachable USB cable, and height-adjustable feet. Available with Razer's fast and responsive optical (opto-mechanical) key switches, you can get the keyboard with either clicky purple or linear red switches. We suggest that you go for the latter as the clicky switches are prone to rattling issues.

Expect a super responsive and latency-free experience thanks to the 8000Hz polling rate, even though that sounds like overkill. Razer has also used its premium PBT keycaps that will not wear down to a shiny finish, and the lettering should never fade thanks to the double-shot molding process. You get bright per-key RGB lighting that you can fully customize using Razer's software, as well as macro programming and onboard memory to save up to five profiles.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Best tenkeyless keyboard

Editors' Recommendations