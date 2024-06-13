 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This PS5-ready 2TB SSD is on sale at Best Buy today

By
Samsung 980 PRO 2TB
Samsung

Running out of internal storage on your PlayStation 5? How about investing in the byte-packed Samsung 980 Pro? SSD deals can be tough to come by, but right now, you can score this awesome drive for just $190. Yes that’s only a $40 markdown, but a dollar saved is a dollar you can spend on some of the best PS5 deals we’ve been digging up.

Why you should buy the Samsung 980 Pro SSD

The 980 Pro is a 2TB SSD with max read speeds of 7,000Mbps and max write speeds of 5,000Mbps. However many downloaded games, save files, and settings your PS5 requires, or what kinds of docs and software your PC demands, the 980 Pro is designed to onboard data safely and efficiently. But aren’t we just talking about an SSD drive? What does safety have to with anything? The answer is “heat dissipation.” 

The hotter an SSD gets, the slower it’s going to run. Thankfully, the 980 Pro is equipped with one of Samsung’s most advanced heatsinks; so you won’t have to worry about sluggish performance or a bad case of SSD-death-by-heatstroke. This is particularly useful when it comes time to play some of the most graphically intense PS5 and PC games of 2024. 

Related

In benchmark tests, the 980 Pro delivered up to two times the data transfer rates of the PCIe 3.0 interface, and 12 times the byte throughput of Samsung’s SATA SSDs4. What’s the TLDR on all those numbers? Whether you’re connecting the 980 Pro to old or new hardware, you’ll be able to use it without a problem.

Another nice bonus is the ability to monitor SSD health and perform vital updates via Samsung’s Magician Software. This intuitive command center even lets you optimize system settings to ensure you’re getting the best 980 Pro experience you and your gaming rig can have! 

It’s only a matter of time before this $40 discount disappears, so take advantage of this 980 Pro promo before it’s too late. And while you’re at it, you should take a look at some of these other amazing Best Buy deals we’ve been rounding up! 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Buy Spring sale: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more
Best Buy BetaÙ

Best Buy is currently hosting an absolutely huge Spring sale. There are countless items on sale here with seemingly everything you can think of available. That means fantastic TV deals like being able to grab an for just $230 to astonishing laptop deals too. There are even plenty of refrigerator deals and other major appliances. There are so many items in the Best Buy Spring sale that you really need to check it out for yourself. The options are near endless. However, if you’d like to know what we’re recommending, keep reading and we’ll take you through your options.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Spring sale
If you need to kit out your home with better appliances, the Best Buy Spring sale will delight you. You can buy an for just $800, saving $300 off the regular price of $1,100. The washer has TurboWash 360-degree technology so five powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles to give you a complete clean in under 30 minutes. There’s also built-in intelligence with AI selecting the optimal wash motions and settings for your washing. ColdWash technology is perfect for penetrating deep into fabric too.

Read more
219 laptops are discounted in Best Buy’s Spring sale — From $159
A person using the 1Password password manager on a laptop while sat on a couch.

There are over 200 laptop deals going on right now at Best Buy with select models available from just $159. If you’re in the market for a new laptop or looking to see how you could upgrade, you need to check out this sale. Best Buy has discounted many of the best laptop brands from Dell to HP and Lenovo, with even gaming laptops on sale. We recommend you tap the button below to search through the sale for yourself but you can also take a look at what we recommend below.

What to shop for in the Best Buy laptop Spring sale
Why not buy the previous model of one of the best laptops and check out the 13.6-inch laptop with M2 chip which is currently down to $849 from $999? One of the best MacBooks out there, the MacBook Air M2 offers up to 18 hours of battery life, a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for one billion colors, and a powerful processor. It’s perfect for everyday use and is built to last thanks to its aluminum unibody enclosure. It also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, and four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

Read more
The 5 best laptops for accountants in 2024
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 top down tablet view with pen.

Accountants tend to have a lot on their shoulders, especially as a lot of folks can rely on them for financial health, which is very important in today's world where the economy isn't at its best. As such, it's important to have the right tools for the job, and while there are a ton of great laptops out there that might work well for accounting, some will excel at it more than others. As such, we've gone out and picked our favorite laptops that can easily handle everything from large and heavy-duty spreadsheets to accounting software. Also, if you haven't quite found what you're looking for here, be sure to check out some of or other favorite laptop deals as well.
The Best Laptops for Accountants in 2024

Buy the  if you want the best overall laptop for accountants
Buy the if you want the best MacBook laptop for accountants
Buy the  if you want the best portable laptop for accountants
Buy the if you want the best 14-inch laptop for accountants
Buy the  if you want the best budget laptop for accountants

Read more