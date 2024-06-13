This PS5-ready 2TB SSD is on sale at Best Buy today

Running out of internal storage on your PlayStation 5? How about investing in the byte-packed Samsung 980 Pro? SSD deals can be tough to come by, but right now, you can score this awesome drive for just $190. Yes that’s only a $40 markdown, but a dollar saved is a dollar you can spend on some of the best PS5 deals we’ve been digging up.

Why you should buy the Samsung 980 Pro SSD

The 980 Pro is a 2TB SSD with max read speeds of 7,000Mbps and max write speeds of 5,000Mbps. However many downloaded games, save files, and settings your PS5 requires, or what kinds of docs and software your PC demands, the 980 Pro is designed to onboard data safely and efficiently. But aren’t we just talking about an SSD drive? What does safety have to with anything? The answer is “heat dissipation.”

The hotter an SSD gets, the slower it’s going to run. Thankfully, the 980 Pro is equipped with one of Samsung’s most advanced heatsinks; so you won’t have to worry about sluggish performance or a bad case of SSD-death-by-heatstroke. This is particularly useful when it comes time to play some of the most graphically intense PS5 and PC games of 2024.

In benchmark tests, the 980 Pro delivered up to two times the data transfer rates of the PCIe 3.0 interface, and 12 times the byte throughput of Samsung’s SATA SSDs4. What’s the TLDR on all those numbers? Whether you’re connecting the 980 Pro to old or new hardware, you’ll be able to use it without a problem.

Another nice bonus is the ability to monitor SSD health and perform vital updates via Samsung’s Magician Software. This intuitive command center even lets you optimize system settings to ensure you’re getting the best 980 Pro experience you and your gaming rig can have!

It’s only a matter of time before this $40 discount disappears, so take advantage of this 980 Pro promo before it’s too late. And while you’re at it, you should take a look at some of these other amazing Best Buy deals we’ve been rounding up!

