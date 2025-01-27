 Skip to main content
One of the best SSDs around is on sale — $270 for 4TB

Best Buy is the home of the best SSD deals right now, with a huge $75 off the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD. Usually $345, it’s down to $270 for a limited time only, and it’s one of the best brands and sizes around. If you keep running out of space on your PC due to the games you have installed or the video editing you’re performing, this is the kind of upgrade you need. Here’s all you need to know about it while the $75 discount continues. If you need something more portable, there are plenty of external hard drive deals out there too.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD

Buying an SSD is an important part of your PC building experience. SSDs are far more useful for anything speedy than a regular hard drive. Go too small or too slow and it’s going to have a negative effect on how much you enjoy your system, no matter how fast your CPU might be, for instance. Buying one of the best SSDs helps a ton here, and Samsung is often a good name to pursue.

With the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD, you get sequential speeds up to 7,250/6,300MB/s with read speeds up to 45% faster than the 990 EVO. It also runs very cool with an efficiency boosting nickel coated controller, which increases MB/s per Watt by 73%. That means the same power level and thermal control as the 990 EVO but with 16% less power consumption.

It’s compatible with both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2, which further helps with providing more bandwidth and higher data processing and performance — assuming you have the right motherboard to go with it. If you’re worried about how long SSDs last, don’t fret. Most last over ten years. Rounding things off nicely, the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD also comes with Magician software for helping your firmware stay up to date, providing extra encryption, and allowing you to monitor your drive’s health.

A well-rounded SSD in every way, the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD is the SSD your high-end system deserves. The 4TB variety normally costs $345, but right now Best Buy has cut the price by $75, bringing it down to $270 for a limited time. This is the ideal time to give your storage needs a huge boost.

