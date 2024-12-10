Get a MacBook Air M2 for a massive $500 off at Best Buy

For great laptop deals, Best Buy is always a good place to look. Right now, it has one of the best MacBook deals with a chunky $500 off the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 15-inch screen. The laptop normally costs $1,899, but right now you can buy it for $1,399, saving a huge $500. The laptop might not have the latest processor, but it’s still highly competent for many, many purposes. It’ll make a great gift for a loved one, but also a useful productivity tool for you too. Here’s all you need to know.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch

Still featuring in our look at the best MacBooks, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is a great laptop for experienced macOS users or anyone new to the ecosystem. This particular model has the M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU. It also has a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning tasks. Besides the CPU, the Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch also has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, so it’s all set for providing everything you need.

Promising up to 20 percent faster speeds for applying image filters and up to 40 percent faster speeds for editing complex video timelines compared to previous models, the Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch packs a punch. It still boasts up to 18 hours of battery life while its fanless design keeps things running well yet without making a noise.

Another highlight to the Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch is its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color support. It’s hardly surprising that our Apple MacBook Air M2 review called it “what Apple has always wanted” thanks to its “shockingly good performance.” Our MacBook Air M2 buying guide helps you ensure you’re buying the right model.

Adding to the reasons why Apple is one of the best laptop brands, the Apple MacBook Air M2 also offers good sound. It has a three-microphone array along with a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. A 1080p FaceTime HD webcam is great for taking calls too. Other extras include a backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID support, all adding up nicely to be one of the best laptops.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 normally costs $1,899. Right now, it’s enjoying a substantial discount at Best Buy, bringing it down to $1,399. The $500 discount is one not to be ignored, as this laptop is built to last a long time to come. Check it out for yourself or buy it as an awesome gift today. It’s worth every cent.