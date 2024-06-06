 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! Save $700 on an 18-inch gaming laptop with this Razer deal

By
A person using the Razer Blade 18 2024 connected to various peripherals.
Razer / Razer

The Razer Blade 18, the largest gaming laptop in the brand’s lineup, is an excellent choice for gamers who like going big and bold with their devices. It’s understandably expensive, but if you purchase it from Best Buy right now, you can enjoy savings of $700 on the original price of $2,900 for this particular configuration. At a lowered price of $2,200, it’s still not as cheap as budget-friendly gaming laptop deals, but that’s excellent value for a gaming laptop of this caliber. You better hurry though, as the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 18 stands out among all of the other gaming laptops in the market with its sheer size. If you want to play on a large screen even while you’re on the go, you’ll definitely enjoy its 18-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop even comes with six speakers that support THX spatial audio for a fantastic gaming experience, wherever you are.

Of course, the Razer Blade 18 isn’t all about looks. It’s also the brand’s most powerful gaming laptop, and with this configuration that features the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, you’ll be ready to play not just the best PC games of today, but also the upcoming PC games of the next few years. The gaming laptop is ready to roll right after you unbox it as Windows 11 Home is pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, while an ultra-efficient cooling system will prevent overheating even after several hours of playing.

Related

Gamers who are willing to spend a significant amount of cash on their next gaming laptop should check out the powerful and eye-catching Razer Blade 18. If you’re interested, you can get it for a discounted price of $2,200 from Best Buy — you wouldn’t want to miss this $700 discount on the sticker price of $2,900 for this configuration of the device. You have to act fast though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain. Complete your purchase now if you want to get the Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The Dell XPS 13 laptop is at its clearance price
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.

With the arrival of the new Dell XPS 13, the previous-generation model of the popular laptop is available with a $200 discount in a clearance sale from Dell. From its original price of $799, it's down to an affordable $599, but we're not exactly sure for how long. Once stocks of this version of the Dell XPS 13 are gone, we're not sure if there will be more Dell XPS deals for another chance at buying this device. If you don't want to miss out on this offer, you need to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
Despite the arrival of the new Dell XPS 13 following the Dell XPS reset, the 2022 release of the Dell XPS 13 is still included in our list of the best laptops. We've tagged it as the best budget laptop because of the value that you'll get from its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Its components aren't in line with the top-of-the-line models of premium laptops, but the Dell XPS 13 will prove to be a reliable device for everyday activities such as browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, and catching up on social media.

Read more
This Alienware 14-inch gaming laptop is $650 off today
Doom Eternal running on an Alienware x14 R2.

Dell's Alienware is one of the most popular brands of gaming laptops, but its devices don't come cheap. That's why you shouldn't pass up the chance to get one with a discount, such as Dell's $650 discount for the Alienware x14 R2. From this particular configuration's original price of $1,950, it will be yours for $1,300. We're not sure how much time is remaining until the offer expires though, so if you think this is the perfect gaming laptop for you, you should push forward with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
If you want a gaming laptop that can reliably run the best PC games, the Alienware x14 R2 is a fine choice with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It's not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops so it may have trouble when you choose the highest settings for the more demanding titles, but it's generally capable of meeting the needs of most gamers while providing excellent value for its price.

Read more
Best Buy just discounted this ASUS laptop from $430 to $230
Asus VivoBook 14 laptop on white background.

There's an overwhelming number of laptop deals out there, so no matter what you're looking for, it's going to be tough to narrow down your choices. If you need a companion device for your regular tasks for work or school, we recommend the Asus Vivobook 14, which you can currently get from Best Buy for only $230 following a $200 discount on its original price of $430. There's no telling when this offer expires though, so you need to make the purchase right now if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook 14 laptop
For a dependable everyday device, you can't go wrong with the Asus Vivobook 14. It's powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that's usually found in entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It won't challenge the performance of the best laptops, but the Asus Vivobook 14 will be more than enough for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and making presentations.

Read more