 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best gaming laptop 4th of July deals

By

If you’re on the hunt for gaming laptop deals, you won’t want to miss 4th of July sales. The good news is that you can already start your shopping, as various retailers have rolled out their discounts for the holiday. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, in order to make sure that you’re able to secure the savings. To help you out, we’ve rounded up our favorite gaming laptop 4th of July deals below, with choices ranging from budget-friendly devices to top-of-the-line machines.

MSI Bravo 15 — $750, was $1,000

The MSI Bravo 15 and Bravo 17 gaming laptops.
MSI

The MSI Bravo 15 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop that won’t have issues running the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s recommended for gaming by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it offers ample storage space for several AAA titles with its 512GB SSD.

Dell G16 — $900, was $1,200

The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop on a white background.
Dell

The Dell G16 is another highly recommended budget gaming laptop, especially with its latest model upgrading its components to the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With a 1TB SSD, you’ll be able to install several games with all their necessary updates and optional DLCs, and you’ll be able to appreciate their graphics on its 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Asus TUF Dash F15 — $1,050, was $1,400

A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.
Asus

The Asus TUF Dash F15 is an excellent choice as a starter gaming laptop as it won’t have trouble with today’s most popular video games. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and it also comes with a 1TB SSD. The gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch display offers Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, for sharp details and smooth animations while you’re playing.

Gigabyte G6 –$1,150, was $1,200

Gamer playing Overwatch on GIGABYTE G6X gaming laptop from GIGABYTE gaming laptop deals.
GIGABYTE

The Gigabyte G6 offers outstanding value for your money, as you’ll rarely see a gaming laptop with 32GB of RAM for this price. Combined with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, this device will let you enjoy the wonders of PC gaming for a relatively affordable price. It also comes with lots of storage space on its 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch screen with WUXGA resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 — $1,274, was $1,830

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which makes it an excellent gaming laptop, but it also provides fantastic productivity and creative performance so it can double as your device for work or school. Its 16-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate is bright and colorful, and it offers lots of storage space in its 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 — $1,800, was $2,800

Razer Blade 15 lifestyle image on desk
Razer

The Razer Blade 15 is featured in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best 15-inch gaming laptop because of its amazing build quality and the incredible performance provided by its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The 15-inch screen is sharp and smooth with its QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, and you’ve got plenty of space for your favorite video games with its 1TB SSD.

Alienware m18 R2 — $2,100, was $2,400

The Alienware m18 gaming laptop.
Alienware

The Alienware m18 R2 is firmly in the premium gaming laptop category due to the power provided by its 14th-generation Intel Core 9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and its eye-catching 18-inch display with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate that’s among the biggest and sharpest screens that you can get on a gaming laptop. You’ll be able to fit several video games this machine as it ships with a 1TB SSD.

Alienware x16 R2 — $2,400, was $2,945

Screen on the Alienware x16.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Alienware x16 R2 is one of the Dell-owned brand’s 16-inch gaming laptops, with its Full HD+ resolution and 480Hz refresh rate promising one of the smoothest gameplay experiences in the market. It’s not all about looks though, as this gaming laptop is extremely fast with its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. You’ll want to play several video games a time on a machine that’s this powerful, which is possible because it has a 2TB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 — $2,604, was $3,500

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 on a white background.
Lenovo

For one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the market, check out the Lenovo Legion Pro 7. Inside it are the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, for the ability to run PC games at their highest settings. The machine also features a 16-inch screen with WQXGA resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, plus massive storage space in with its 2TB SSD.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: Turn your laptop into a tablet for $349
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 laptop sits on a small desk folded like a tent.

If you like the idea of a tablet but need the sort of power of the laptop, then you may want to consider grabbing one of several of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market. They offer a lot of power under the hood yet can be used similarly to a tablet, either with a keyboard like a typical laptop or a smaller and thinner one like with the Surface Go. That said, you don't have to grab the best laptops in this category to get something good, and you can find quite a few discount options that are well worth grabbing.
Some of the best 2-in-1 laptops can get quite expensive, especially when you're buying them from some of the best laptop brands out there. That's why we've gone out and looked for our favorite 2-in-1 laptop deals to help save you some effort. We've pulled from HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, the classic 2-in-1 Surface Pro deals, and more. Check them out below.

Asus Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 16 -- $520, was $599

Read more
Best Buy just discounted this HP 2-in-1 laptop from $880 to $550
The HP ENVY x360 14-Inch 2-in-1 with a menu open.

If you tend to commute a lot, then you'll likely want a smaller laptop that's easy to carry and is well-built, so you don't have to constantly worry about babying it. One great option is the HP Envy 2-in-1 14, a lightweight yet powerful 2-in-1 laptop that's perfect for those who need a little bit more out of their smaller laptop than just the basics. Even better, while it usually goes for $880, you can grab it now from Best Buy for just $550, making it one of the best laptops you can grab for that price.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 2-in-1 14
This small 14-inch laptop runs a 1920 x 1200 resolution, which is actually quite perfect for its size since there's a much better pixel density than with larger screens; plus, it's touch-enabled and can hit 300 nits of peak brightness. At just 0.67 inches thick, it's incredibly small for what it has to offer, and the 3.08 pounds of weight make it easy to slip in a bag and carry it around with you all day without feeling like you're lugging around a brick. It also has some reasonably good battery life, although the more impressive thing is that you can fast charge it up to 50% of the battery capacity in 30 minutes, so if you're always on the go, this is a good solution.

Read more
Best Acer laptop deals: From Chromebooks to gaming laptops
Acer Nitro V

Acer is probably one of the best laptop brands on the market, especially since it makes a lot of great budget-friendly laptops that are great for students and those who need something basic for work. That said, you do have some good gaming options to go for if you'd like, and Acer's gaming laptops are also relatively budget-oriented, although we have included a deal for something a little bit more high-end. Whatever it is, there is likely a deal for you, so we've collected some of our favorites so you can take your pick.

That said, if you can't find what you're looking for, we also have some great roundups of laptop deals, Chromebook deals, 2-in-1 laptop deals, and gaming laptop deals
Aspire 1 -- $200, was $300
 

Read more