Best gaming laptop 4th of July deals

MSI Bravo 15 — $750, was $1,000

The MSI Bravo 15 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop that won’t have issues running the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s recommended for gaming by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it offers ample storage space for several AAA titles with its 512GB SSD.

Dell G16 — $900, was $1,200

The Dell G16 is another highly recommended budget gaming laptop, especially with its latest model upgrading its components to the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With a 1TB SSD, you’ll be able to install several games with all their necessary updates and optional DLCs, and you’ll be able to appreciate their graphics on its 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Asus TUF Dash F15 — $1,050, was $1,400

The Asus TUF Dash F15 is an excellent choice as a starter gaming laptop as it won’t have trouble with today’s most popular video games. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and it also comes with a 1TB SSD. The gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch display offers Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, for sharp details and smooth animations while you’re playing.

Gigabyte G6 –$1,150, was $1,200

The Gigabyte G6 offers outstanding value for your money, as you’ll rarely see a gaming laptop with 32GB of RAM for this price. Combined with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, this device will let you enjoy the wonders of PC gaming for a relatively affordable price. It also comes with lots of storage space on its 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch screen with WUXGA resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 — $1,274, was $1,830

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which makes it an excellent gaming laptop, but it also provides fantastic productivity and creative performance so it can double as your device for work or school. Its 16-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate is bright and colorful, and it offers lots of storage space in its 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 — $1,800, was $2,800

The Razer Blade 15 is featured in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best 15-inch gaming laptop because of its amazing build quality and the incredible performance provided by its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The 15-inch screen is sharp and smooth with its QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, and you’ve got plenty of space for your favorite video games with its 1TB SSD.

Alienware m18 R2 — $2,100, was $2,400

The Alienware m18 R2 is firmly in the premium gaming laptop category due to the power provided by its 14th-generation Intel Core 9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and its eye-catching 18-inch display with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate that’s among the biggest and sharpest screens that you can get on a gaming laptop. You’ll be able to fit several video games this machine as it ships with a 1TB SSD.

Alienware x16 R2 — $2,400, was $2,945

The Alienware x16 R2 is one of the Dell-owned brand’s 16-inch gaming laptops, with its Full HD+ resolution and 480Hz refresh rate promising one of the smoothest gameplay experiences in the market. It’s not all about looks though, as this gaming laptop is extremely fast with its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. You’ll want to play several video games a time on a machine that’s this powerful, which is possible because it has a 2TB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 — $2,604, was $3,500

For one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the market, check out the Lenovo Legion Pro 7. Inside it are the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, for the ability to run PC games at their highest settings. The machine also features a 16-inch screen with WQXGA resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, plus massive storage space in with its 2TB SSD.