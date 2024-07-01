 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Alienware 4th of July deals on gaming laptops and gaming PCs

By
A top down view of the Alienware m16 R2.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Alienware, a subsidiary of Dell, is known for their gaming wares that have a special aesthetic while still giving great performances. For the 4th of July, Dell is having a sale on Alienware gaming laptops and some of the best prebuilt PCs for gamers. If you know the stats, specs, and features you want you can check out the deals directly by tapping the button below. Alternatively, read on to see our top five picks in the sale.

What to shop for in the Alienware 4th of July sale

We start with deals on the and . These two laptops have very similar constructions (the m16 has a 16-inch screen while the m18 has an 18-inch screen) and are both highly customizable, so it can be difficult to directly compare the two. The most prominent changes for the m18 over the m16 is it has a full keyboard with numpad, the ability to upgrade that keyboard to Alienware CherryMX mechanical style, and the capacity to upgrade all the way to an RTX 4090 (the m16’s max is a 4070). Check out our Alienware m16 review to get an idea of how it functions.

Next, we want to zero in on the and the . As with the previous pair of laptops, these two laptops are quite similar and it is the bigger one that gets the 4090 and the mechanical keyboard variant options. Both of the ‘x’ series laptops are tenkeyless. Our comparison of the m16 and x16 will give you a good idea at how the two series compare.

Finally, check out the , Alienware’s high-powered, RTX 4060 equipped desktop. In addition to the 4060, it has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Even if you are skeptical of prebuilt desktops, as many gamers are, you should check out our Alienware Aurora R16 review, which labels it as a “prebuilt worth buying.” It is also surprisingly nice to look at, for a desktop PC and all.

Of course, these are just our suggestions for what to look at. The full Alienware 4th of July PC and laptop sale is yours to peruse. Just tap the button below to start shopping for your ideal machine.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Walmart is selling this curved gaming monitor for only $200 today
MSI Optix G32C4W

If you just built a gaming PC from scratch or are about to, then you're probably in the market for a solid gaming monitor, and while there are a ton of options out there, you may want to consider this one from MSI. While you may be more familiar with MSI as a company that makes laptops, motherboards, and GPU variants, it also makes a lot of solid monitors as well, such as the MSI Optix G32C4W. It's a 31.5-inch monitor that usually goes for $249, but is currently discounted at Walmart to $199, so it's well worth considering if you want something that's large but budget-friendly.

Why you should buy the 31.5-inch MSI Optix G32C4W gaming monitor
The first thing we should get out of the way is that this is an FHD monitor, which is actually pretty rare to see at this size, mostly because pixel density starts to become noticeable at that size. That said, if you're not right up close to your monitor, that's not necessarily a big issue, and the MSI Optix has a lot of other stuff to offer. For example, it can still hit an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, and since it does run at a lower resolution, you can more easily hit that with a lower-to-mid-range GPU like the RTX 4070.

Read more
Best Buy just discounted this HP 2-in-1 laptop from $880 to $550
The HP ENVY x360 14-Inch 2-in-1 with a menu open.

If you tend to commute a lot, then you'll likely want a smaller laptop that's easy to carry and is well-built, so you don't have to constantly worry about babying it. One great option is the HP Envy 2-in-1 14, a lightweight yet powerful 2-in-1 laptop that's perfect for those who need a little bit more out of their smaller laptop than just the basics. Even better, while it usually goes for $880, you can grab it now from Best Buy for just $550, making it one of the best laptops you can grab for that price.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 2-in-1 14
This small 14-inch laptop runs a 1920 x 1200 resolution, which is actually quite perfect for its size since there's a much better pixel density than with larger screens; plus, it's touch-enabled and can hit 300 nits of peak brightness. At just 0.67 inches thick, it's incredibly small for what it has to offer, and the 3.08 pounds of weight make it easy to slip in a bag and carry it around with you all day without feeling like you're lugging around a brick. It also has some reasonably good battery life, although the more impressive thing is that you can fast charge it up to 50% of the battery capacity in 30 minutes, so if you're always on the go, this is a good solution.

Read more
Best Acer laptop deals: From Chromebooks to gaming laptops
Acer Nitro V

Acer is probably one of the best laptop brands on the market, especially since it makes a lot of great budget-friendly laptops that are great for students and those who need something basic for work. That said, you do have some good gaming options to go for if you'd like, and Acer's gaming laptops are also relatively budget-oriented, although we have included a deal for something a little bit more high-end. Whatever it is, there is likely a deal for you, so we've collected some of our favorites so you can take your pick.

That said, if you can't find what you're looking for, we also have some great roundups of laptop deals, Chromebook deals, 2-in-1 laptop deals, and gaming laptop deals
Aspire 1 -- $200, was $300
 

Read more