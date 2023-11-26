 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 17 best gaming laptop deals in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale

Albert Bassili
By
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals
Digital Trends

We’ve reached the era of Cyber Monday sales and that means it is a great time to buy a gaming laptop for cheap. In so many ways, if you’re a gamer the Cyber Monday deals season that we’ve just entered was made for you. And if there is any company out there that will know you best, it just might be Best Buy. Organized by the inclusion of an AMD or Intel graphics card, these are the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we’ve found for you this year.

Best Buy gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals (AMD)

An AMD Ryzen 7000 processor slotted into a motherboard.
AMD

AMD processors in laptops are great because they tend to be a little bit more powerful and efficient compared to Intel. It’s not a huge difference, but you will see a bit of energy savings, as well as some monetary savings, since AMD CPUs tend to be cheaper, too. Luckily, Best Buy has a lot of great deals on AMD gaming laptops, so you can get even more savings, which is excellent.

  • HP Victus 15 with RTX 2050 —
  • ASUS TUF Gaming A16 with RX7600S —
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with RTX 4060 —
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED with RTX 4060 —
  • ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware m18 with RTX 4070 —
  • Razer Blade 14 with RTX 4080 —

Best Buy gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals (Intel)

10th Gen Intel Core processor on a motherboard.
Intel

On the other hand, going with an Intel CPU, you’ll have a lot more choices at Best Buy, especially if you want some of the higher-end stuff. The efficiency isn’t that bad, and if you’re already going for a higher-end and power-hungry gaming laptop, it probably won’t make that much of a difference at the end of the day. Also, we should point out that these are arranged according to price rather than GPU, so if you see a higher-cost laptop with a lower-end GPU, it probably has a bigger screen, better CPU, or larger storage and RAM, so be sure to click through to double-check everything. These discounts include Razer Cyber Monday deals and MSI gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals.

  • Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3050 Ti —
  • Gigabyte G5 with RTX 4060 —
  • ASUS TUF 15 with RTX 4070 —
  • Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with RTX 4060 —
  • MSI Stealth 14 with RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware m16 with with RTX 4070 —
  • Gigabyte AORUS 17 with RTX 4070 —
  • ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 15 with RTX 3070 Ti —
  • Razer Blade 17 with RTX 3070 Ti —
  • Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3080 Ti —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This HP 17-inch laptop is discounted to $250 until midnight
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

This year’s Black Friday deals have seen some impressive discounts on laptops. Left behind in the aftermath is a deal still going for a 17.3-inch HP laptop, which is a pretty good laptop to consider if you’d like one with a larger screen than you’ll find in most laptops. It’s seeing a Black Friday discount of $250, which brings its price down from $500 to just $250. This makes it some good competition for many of the best budget laptops, but you’ll need to act quickly, as this deal ends at tonight. Free shipping and an extended return window are included.

Why you should buy the 17.3-inch HP Laptop 17z-cp200
HP makes a huge range of laptop models to suit various needs, and this regularly places it among the best laptop brands. This 17.3-inch HP laptop is on the entry-level end of the spectrum, providing basic specs for getting your work or studies done throughout the day. It has a dual-core AMD Athlon Gold processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. While these, too, land in the range of entry-level, this laptop can still get things done. It also checks in with 8GB of RAM and a blazing fast 128GB solid state drive. It also comes with Windows 11 preinstalled to ensure you’re up and running in no time after breaking this laptop out of the box.

Read more
Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17 are still heavily discounted today
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

You still have the chance to take advantage of Dell Black Friday deals for a new laptop, as the discounts from the shopping holiday are still showing up online. If you want to buy from the brand's Black Friday laptop deals, it's highly recommended that you go for one of the Dell XPS models, as these machines are powerful, stylish, and dependable. Dell is still selling the Dell XPS 13 for $599, down $200 from $799; the Dell XPS 15 for $1,099, down $400 from $1,499; and the Dell XPS 17 for $1,699, down $500 from $2,199. You need to act fast if you've got an eye on any of these offers though, as we're not sure if you'll be able to get similar savings on Cyber Monday.
Dell XPS 13 -- $599, was $799

There's a lot of demand for the Dell XPS 13 in Dell XPS Black Friday deals, which is understandable because it's a fixture in our roundup of the best laptops as an affordable and well-built mainstream option. It's got more than enough power to handle your day-to-day tasks with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The Dell XPS 13 also features a 13.4-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this Dell laptop for $260
Someone using the Dell Inspiron 15 on their lap.

If you want a great budget laptop, this Dell Inspiron 15 is a solid option, and even though Black Friday might be officially over, there are still many great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of. While this configuration of the Inspiron 15 won't win any awards, it's going for a bargain-bin price of $260 from Dell, down from the original $320. That's an incredibly low price for a laptop with these specs.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15
What's impressive about this Dell Inspiron 15 configuration is the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U CPU included, which we rarely see in the price bracket. It's an entry-level desktop CPU, but it's more than powerful enough to handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks, although it might struggle with any sort of editing work. Even so, it's more than we'd expect, and the same goes for the 8GB of RAM you get included. While it's true that Windows 11 does take up quite a lot of RAM, for this price, we'd more likely see 4GB of RAM with Windows 11 running in S mode, so it's already a bit positive there.

Read more