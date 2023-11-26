We’ve reached the era of Cyber Monday sales and that means it is a great time to buy a gaming laptop for cheap. In so many ways, if you’re a gamer the Cyber Monday deals season that we’ve just entered was made for you. And if there is any company out there that will know you best, it just might be Best Buy. Organized by the inclusion of an AMD or Intel graphics card, these are the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we’ve found for you this year.

Best Buy gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals (AMD)

AMD processors in laptops are great because they tend to be a little bit more powerful and efficient compared to Intel. It’s not a huge difference, but you will see a bit of energy savings, as well as some monetary savings, since AMD CPUs tend to be cheaper, too. Luckily, Best Buy has a lot of great deals on AMD gaming laptops, so you can get even more savings, which is excellent.

HP Victus 15 with RTX 2050 —

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 with RX7600S —

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with RTX 4060 —

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED with RTX 4060 —

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4060 —

Alienware m18 with RTX 4070 —

Razer Blade 14 with RTX 4080 —

Best Buy gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals (Intel)

On the other hand, going with an Intel CPU, you’ll have a lot more choices at Best Buy, especially if you want some of the higher-end stuff. The efficiency isn’t that bad, and if you’re already going for a higher-end and power-hungry gaming laptop, it probably won’t make that much of a difference at the end of the day. Also, we should point out that these are arranged according to price rather than GPU, so if you see a higher-cost laptop with a lower-end GPU, it probably has a bigger screen, better CPU, or larger storage and RAM, so be sure to click through to double-check everything. These discounts include Razer Cyber Monday deals and MSI gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals.

Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3050 Ti —

Gigabyte G5 with RTX 4060 —

ASUS TUF 15 with RTX 4070 —

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with RTX 4060 —

MSI Stealth 14 with RTX 4060 —

Alienware m16 with with RTX 4070 —

Gigabyte AORUS 17 with RTX 4070 —

ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 15 with RTX 3070 Ti —

Razer Blade 17 with RTX 3070 Ti —

Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3080 Ti —

