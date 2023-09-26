It’s hard to find a tablet lineup more popular than Apple’s iPad lineup, which is why they can get quite expensive and why they don’t often see a discount. One way to land a great iPad deal, however, is by shopping refurbished iPad deals. You’ll find amongst them some of the best tablet deals available, as well as many of the best iPads Apple has to offer. Several iPads you can buy refurbished are still among the best tablets as well. Most even come with a warranty, so you can shop refurbished iPad deals with some peace of mind. We’ve tracked down all of the best refurbished iPad deals you can currently grab, so read onward for more details.

Apple iPad Mini (2015) — from $116

The original Apple iPad Mini isn’t going to have the capability of the current Apple iPad Mini, but it still has a lot to offer. This is an especially good iPad to consider if you’re looking for ultimate portability. It has a smaller footprint than other iPad models, yet still has a good amount of storage space with a 128GB hard drive. This iPad deal includes a 1-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

Apple iPad (2018) — from $119

When this iPad model came out in 2018 it was hard to imagine it ever being available for just $119. It has a 9.7-inch Retina display that makes it good for browsing the web and watching movies. It only comes with 32GB of storage space, but this isn’t an iPad for loading up with modern apps and media anyhow. It would be a good starter iPad for the kids, or a good way to take the internet with you when you travel. This iPad deal includes a 1-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

Apple iPad (2019) — from $205

The Apple iPad 2019 features a larger display than previous models, which comes in at 10.2-inches. It comes with plenty of storage space if you’d like to load it up with some apps and games, coming in at 128GB. 2019 may seem like a while back, but as the entry level model iPad goes, this one holds up pretty well as long as the redesign of the Apple iPad 2022 doesn’t interest you. This iPad deal includes a 1-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

Apple iPad (2021) — from $256

The Apple iPad 2021 brought with it Apple’s A13 Bionic processor and a display that can reach 500 nits of brightness. This is a good iPad for all users. It only has 64GB of storage space, but most users can get by with this, particularly if you have an iCloud subscription. This is also a good iPad model to get if you prefer the Home button featured on older iPads, as it’s one of the last iPad models before Apple removed buttons entirely. This iPad deal includes a 1-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

Apple iPad Air (2019) — from $305

This 2019 model of the iPad Air comes in Excellent condition and has 256GB of storage space, making it one of the more premium iPads you’ll find available refurbished. It has Apple’s classic Retina display and compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2. It has an 8-megapixel camera and a high quality front-facing camera for FaceTiming with family. This iPad deal includes a 1-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

Apple iPad Mini (2021) — from $392

If you’re after the most portability you can get your hands on with your next iPad, the Apple iPad Mini 2021 is a good choice. This model features the current iPad design, and is essentially a scaled-down version of the iPad Air. It features a six-core processor and a Liquid Retina display, making it great for consuming media, creating content, and even gaming. This iPad deal includes a 1-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

Apple iPad Air (2020) — from $392

The 2020 model of the iPad Air is the Apple iPad Air 4, and it’s the first iPad Air to feature the current design everybody loves. It has no home button, with the fingerprint sensor being located on the top power button. It has 4GB of RAM and an eight-core processor, in addition to a Liquid Retina display. This is a good alternative to models like the iPad Pro, as it offers many of the same features at a fraction of the price. This iPad deal includes a 1-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018) — from $449

If you’re looking for an iPad with some size to it, the 12.9-inch model of the Apple iPad Pro 2018 should be a consideration. Its larger display makes movies and creating content a more immersive experience, and the larger footprint allows for a little more power than iPads had seen when this one came out. It’s still new enough to work with both Apple Pencil 2 and the latest iOS software. This iPad deal includes a 1-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

Apple iPad Air (2022) — from $500

The Apple iPad Air 2022 offered more power than the iPad had ever seen at its release, as it includes the famous Apple M1 processor. This is a tablet that can really handle almost any of the paces you put it through, including content creation and video editing. It only has 64GB of storage space, but it also has USB-C connectivity, which will allow you to connect external hard drives for additional storage. This iPad deal includes a 1-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) — from $619

The Apple iPad Pro 2021 was the first ever to be powered by Apple Silicon. It features the Apple M1 processor and a Liquid Retina display that can reach 600 nits of brightness. You can record 4K video with this iPad in addition to creating all sorts of other content. There’s only one newer generation of the iPad Pro on the market, so this is still a pretty new iPad as its hardware goes. This iPad deal includes a 1-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) — from $899

The Apple iPad Pro 2021 12.9-inch also has the Apple M1 processor powering it. This processor offers an amazing balance of power and efficiency, making this iPad something you could consider in place of a laptop. This one comes in Excellent condition and has 256GB of storage space. It’s a professional-level tablet with professional hardware, yet it’s available for much less than the newest model with this refurbished deal. This iPad deal includes a 1-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

