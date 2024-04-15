This iPad just got a rare discount — save $100 at Best Buy

The standard Apple 10.9-inch iPad rarely sees a deep discount but that’s the case over at Best Buy at the moment. Normally priced at $449, you can buy one for just $349 for a limited time. A hefty saving of $100, this is one of the better iPad deals at the moment and worth checking out if you want a new tablet or you’re keen to buy someone a great gift. Here’s what the Apple 10.9-inch iPad has to offer.

Why you should buy the Apple 10.9-inch iPad

The Apple 10.9-inch iPad is a pretty good tablet for anyone who wants something straightforward and useful. It has an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support so it looks great with whatever you’re doing, whether you’re browsing the internet, watching videos, or playing a game. It’s powered by the A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU which is why the Apple 10.9-inch iPad easily joins the best iPads list for anyone seeking a great mid-range example. It’s easily capable of playing many games through Apple Arcade as well as being snappy when it comes to looking up YouTube videos and similar.

For all your photography needs, the Apple 10.9-inch iPad also has a 12MP wide back camera along with a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. The selfie camera has Center Stage support so it’s perfect for taking video calls with as you’ll always be center of the call no matter how much you move around.

Adding to reasons why the Apple 10.9-inch iPad could be one of the best tablets for some people is a wealth of useful extras. That includes touch ID support so you can pay via Apple Pay and also easily log in without needing to tap in passwords. The Apple 10.9-inch iPad is compatible with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio so you can sketch out designs as well as type more readily. A USB-C connector makes charging or connecting accessories a breeze, while there’s all-day battery life too.

All these options come together to ensure that the Apple 10.9-inch iPad is a good all-rounder tablet for many needs. Usually costing $449, the tablet is down to $349 for a limited time at Best Buy. A great discount at a time when there are relatively few iPad discounts around, if you’re looking for a new tablet, take a look via the button below.

