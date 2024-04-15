 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This iPad just got a rare discount — save $100 at Best Buy

Jennifer Allen
By
Someone holding the iPad (2022) with the display turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The standard Apple 10.9-inch iPad rarely sees a deep discount but that’s the case over at Best Buy at the moment. Normally priced at $449, you can buy one for just $349 for a limited time. A hefty saving of $100, this is one of the better iPad deals at the moment and worth checking out if you want a new tablet or you’re keen to buy someone a great gift. Here’s what the Apple 10.9-inch iPad has to offer.

Why you should buy the Apple 10.9-inch iPad

The Apple 10.9-inch iPad is a pretty good tablet for anyone who wants something straightforward and useful. It has an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support so it looks great with whatever you’re doing, whether you’re browsing the internet, watching videos, or playing a game. It’s powered by the A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU which is why the Apple 10.9-inch iPad easily joins the best iPads list for anyone seeking a great mid-range example. It’s easily capable of playing many games through Apple Arcade as well as being snappy when it comes to looking up YouTube videos and similar.

For all your photography needs, the Apple 10.9-inch iPad also has a 12MP wide back camera along with a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. The selfie camera has Center Stage support so it’s perfect for taking video calls with as you’ll always be center of the call no matter how much you move around.

Related

Adding to reasons why the Apple 10.9-inch iPad could be one of the best tablets for some people is a wealth of useful extras. That includes touch ID support so you can pay via Apple Pay and also easily log in without needing to tap in passwords. The Apple 10.9-inch iPad is compatible with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio so you can sketch out designs as well as type more readily. A USB-C connector makes charging or connecting accessories a breeze, while there’s all-day battery life too.

All these options come together to ensure that the Apple 10.9-inch iPad is a good all-rounder tablet for many needs. Usually costing $449, the tablet is down to $349 for a limited time at Best Buy. A great discount at a time when there are relatively few iPad discounts around, if you’re looking for a new tablet, take a look via the button below.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
Save $150 on the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock
Google Pixel Tablet on its charging dock.

Are you thinking about buying a new tablet? You should think about getting the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock, as its 256GB model is currently available from Best Buy at $150 off. That brings its price down to just $449 from $599, which is pretty affordable for a device that will give you all the advantages of the Google Pixel line. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as there's no telling how much time is remaining before the offer disappears.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock
The Google Pixel Tablet features an 11-inch touchscreen with vivid colors and adaptive brightness, which makes adjustments according to the light from your surroundings. The tablet's performance is smooth and crisp with Google's Tensor G2 chip, and it ships with Android 13. You can update it to Android 14 immediately, and as part of the Google Pixel line, it will be among the first devices to receive any updates to the operating system, whether it's a minor security update or a larger upgrade.

Read more
Hurry! This iPad just crashed back to its Black Friday price
The iPad on a tablet displaying web content.

If you've always wanted to buy an iPad but the latest releases are beyond your budget, you may want to consider going for a previous-generation model like the 2021 Apple iPad. The tablet's Wi-Fi, 64GB model, which is already relatively affordable at $330, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy, as an $80 discount pulls its price down to $250. That's what the device was going for during the iPad deals of Black Friday 2023, so if you missed the chance to take advantage of that bargain, proceed with your purchase immediately to make sure this opportunity doesn't slip away.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad
The ninth-generation Apple iPad, which was released in 2021, will be three years old in several months. However, it's still listed in our roundup of the best iPads as the best iPad on a budget, as it still offers great performance by today's standards with Apple's A13 Bionic chip that also powered the iPhone 11 series. The tablet also features a 10.2-inch Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution, for sharp details and vivid colors when you're browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, and playing mobile games.

Read more
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 heavily discounted today
The Surface Pro 9 in laptop mode on a table.

Microsoft's Surface devices are well known for their versatility and performance, but they command premium prices. That's why there's always high demand for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals, as who doesn't want to enjoy a discount when making a huge investment? If you're interested, Best Buy is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 at $300 off, which brings its price down to $1,000 from $1,300, and the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 at $540 off, which lowers its price also to $1,000 from $1,540, ahead of the arrival of the consumer versions of the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10. You need to push through with your transaction as soon as possible if either of these bargains caught your attention, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before they disappear.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 -- $1,000, was $1,300

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a traditional Windows 11 laptop that's powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It won't match up to the performance of the best laptops, but it's going to be more than enough to handle daily tasks for work or school. The laptop features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with vibrant colors and sharp details, a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, and a 512GB SSD that provides ample storage space for your files. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 also comes with a 720p webcam and dual far-field Studio Mics for clear video calls.

Read more