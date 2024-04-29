 Skip to main content
Stop! Don’t buy this iPad at Best Buy today

The iPad 10.2 is great for reading.
For those who want to buy one of Apple’s iPads but within a tight budget, the highly recommended option is the ninth-generation Apple iPad. The Wi-Fi, 64GB model is pretty cheap for its , which is how much it’s going for on Best Buy, but you’ll enjoy savings of $80 if you purchase the tablet from Walmart, where it’s available for just $249. You’re going to have to be quick in completing the transaction though — with more than 500 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure how much time is remaining before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9th Gen

The ninth-generation Apple iPad was released in 2021, but it’s still in our roundup of the best iPads as the best iPad on a budget. While it’s not as powerful as the latest models of Apple’s tablets, it still provides decent performance for most daily tasks with its A13 Bionic chip, which is the same processor that’s found in the iPhone 11 series. The tablet ships with iPadOS 15, but you can upgrade it to the latest iPadOS 17 right after unboxing it to be able to access the operating system’s latest features.

The display of the ninth-generation Apple iPad is 10.2-inches, which is large enough to enjoy browsing the internet and watching streaming shows without being too bulky. The tablet is also equipped with an 8MP Wide back camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage technology that keeps you in the frame during video calls even if you move around the room. The Apple iPad 2021 is protected by the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, and it works with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard.

The Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the ninth-generation Apple iPad is already pretty affordable for just $329 from retailers like Best Buy, but you can get it for even cheaper from Walmart where the tablet is $80 off. You’ll only have to pay $249, but you need to hurry because stocks of the device are selling quickly. If its capabilities are enough for your planned usage, and its price fits your budget, then don’t hesitate with your purchase of the ninth-generation Apple iPad to make sure that you pocket the savings.

