Best Office Chair Deals: Improve your posture from $68

If you’re reading this at a desktop computer, there’s a large chance you’re sitting on an office chair right now. Even from home, unless you’re using a gaming chair as your main computer chair, you’re likely in an office chair. In other words, these things get a lot of use. And whether that’s accommodating your seating for after hours browsing or crunch time overwork, the humble office chair gets worn down at the same rate. Seriously, look down at yours right now if you’re at it. What you see might be an eye opener. If so, you’re in the right spot. We’ve found some fantastic office chairs, from Flash Furniture and a couple of other brands, offered at great rates so you can go back to sitting on — not thinking about — your office chair.

Today’s best office chair deals

Flash Furniture’s Flash Fundamentals Contemporary Mesh Swivel Office Chair — $68, was $80

We’ve found a whole series of deals on Flash Furniture for you today, with this item giving you the absolute best price. The Flash Fundamentals Office Chair tells you a lot about itself right from the name. This is an office chair that gets the fundamentals down and has refined upon what you love in a chair. With 360-degree swivel, a slight curve for lumbar support, a mesh backing, and height adjustment that goes from 16-inches to 20.5-inches off the ground you’ll get the full range of standard office chair features you’re used to. There’s certainly a minimalist-maximalist duality to the Flash Fundamentals Office Chair, reflected in its light weight of just 19-pounds. For example, it has arms, but they are only expressed in the areas you actually use them. Similarly, the mesh backing has extra support on the sides but lets the middle stand on its own. There’s definitely the feel that everything on the Flash Fundamentals Office Chair is placed deliberately and with care.

Calico Designs Folding Back Office Task Chair — $82, was $100

This offering from Calico Designs has a very modern look and a basic, but elegant, design. Using shiny white plus some gray and black the colors fit the clean modern office look, which is to say that the Calico Designs chair will look right at home with your Apple products. In all of the best ways it is a standard chair, so it should feel intuitively comfortable. The Calico Designs chair has the full 360-degree swivel, wheels on the bottom, etc. that you want. It even has decent height adjustment (from 19-inches to 24.5-inches high) and a padded seat. So, where does the Calico Designs chair differentiate itself? It has the ability to be folded down so you can maneuver it under your desk and save a lot of room when not in use. In the modern hybrid office, where a few people are likely to be out on any given day, it’s the little things like this that really count. This, along with the fact that the Calico Designs chair has the Back and seat pre-attached before delivery, make this one of the best chairs to buy it bulk for your small office group.

Flash Furniture’s Flash Fundamentals Contemporary Mesh Swivel Task Chair — $86, was $100

One of the main differences between this chair and the previous offering from Flash Furniture is that it is a task chair and not an office chair. Not familiar with the lingo? Task chairs are a subset of office chairs that are made to… well, do tasks in. The thinking goes that office chairs are used primarily for sitting and looking at screens, then doing occasional fits of typing and clicking. The Flash Fundamentals Task Chair, and other task chairs like it, are made for more activity than normal. How does Flash Furniture give you this? It emphasizes quick twists in the 360-degree swivel and a smaller horizontal profile so you can move about with ease through multiple task stations or with multiple workers present. And, of course, there’s the nice mesh backing to keep you from getting overheated while doing everything. Try it out for yourself via the button below to see if a task chair is for you.

OSP Home Furnishings’ Jackson Office Chair — $88, was $140

Quick, think of an affordable way for an office chair to balance comfort, adjustability, heat control, and durability! If you’re stumped, what we have here with the OSP Home Furnishings’ Jackson Office Chair should fuel your imagination. For comfort, it has a soft cushioned bottom. With both adjustable height and adjustable arms, that’s pretty good for affordable adjustability. Then, on the dual fronts of heat control and durability, you get an intensely woven mesh back. The meshing is so tight it pulls weird illusion tricks on your eyes. And, the fact that you can pick one up for under $100 (at least, while this deal lasts) secures the affordability clause. So, pick yours up from Best Buy — where you’ll get three colors to choose from — while this deals lasts by hitting the button below.

Flash Furniture’s Kelista Contemporary Mesh Executive Swivel Office Chair — $175, was $220

Want to feel like the boss for a change? Of course you do! Flash Furniture’s Kelista Executive Office Chair gives you the executive style — exemplified by the comfy extended headrest — in the same Flash Furniture style we’ve seen from other products today. There’s a comfortable padded seat and meshing backing that includes the headrest, great for keeping your head comfortable when reclining without giving you a sweaty neck. The height adjustment for the Kelista Executive Office Chair ranges from 18.75-inches off the floor to 22.5-inches. Finally, this version of the chair gives the option for swing up the chair’s arms, allowing for easy escape when you have the desire to hop out of your chair in a hurry. Being able to lift up the arms will also allow you to position your elbows however you like, which can be particularly useful if you do a lot of work on one of the best iPads. Tap the button below to see if this regal look is for you.

How to choose an office chair

Wherever you work, gearing up your workspace with the best office chair is a significant move. The right chair can make all the difference, not just in your productivity but also in your overall health and well-being. If you’re going to sit for nearly 40 hours a week, or more, make sure that your chair offers maximum support and comfort.

Look for a chair with adjustable seat height and backrest for optimal comfort. Height-adjustable chairs let you position your thighs paralleled to the floor, usually with a pneumatic lever that can be adjusted to bring the seat lower or higher. Chairs with an adjustable backrest, on the other hand, will give you the benefit of being able to move forward or backward in a way that will suit your task. There should be a locking mechanism in place so the back does not suddenly tilt backward. Also, make sure that the chair seat is wide and deep enough for you to sit comfortably.

An office chair with good lumbar support for your lower back is a worthwhile investment. The backrest is contoured or shaped to match the natural form of your spine to support your back in a position that is a bit arched, so you don’t slump as the day progresses. This will minimize compression or strain on the lumbar discs in your spine. If you want to eliminate strain on your neck and shoulders, then go for a chair with armrests. Adjustable armrests are beneficial since you can set them in whichever way that will support your arms more comfortably. You can also choose to go all-in on relaxation with an office chair that has a built-in footrest.

Chair composition is an important factor as well. Breathable materials like mesh or fabric allow for air circulation and ensure more comfort even in prolonged usage. Leather options are also advantageous when it comes to durability, style, comfort, and hygiene. Paddings — whether it be on the backrest, seat, or the armrests — should have just the right amount of firmness. Chair upholstery that is too hard can cause pain over time, while materials and structure that are too soft will not offer sufficient support.

There’s no point in having an ergonomic office chair if you have to strain to reach the adjustment controls. All parts of the chair should be quick to adjust and operate even from a seated position, so you can tilt and go lower or higher without too much effort. Casters and wheels that swivel can ease movement while you’re still seated. The swivel function allows you to rotate your chair to reach various spots in your work area, while smooth-rolling casters will ensure easy mobility.

