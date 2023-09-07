Can anyone remember life without dishwashers? Maybe you can, and that’s why you’re desperately looking for a deal on a nice new one. Not all dishwashers are created equal. Some work better than others, and you may be running one that’s not very effective, especially if you have an older model. If you’re looking for new appliances, you’ll find that newer model dishwashers have evolved to clean dishes, pot, pans, glassware, and utensils better and more quietly than earlier models. In addition to saving time and water, modern dishwashers also boast amazing cleaning power, efficient energy consumption, and multiple dirt-detection technologies. Some models can even be set to clean on a schedule, or connect to local Wi-Fi for convenient control on the go. We’ve done the research for you and pooled together the best dishwasher deals. Whether you prefer a no-frills, cheap dishwasher or want one with all the bells and whistles, there is bound to be something that will suit your needs and budget. Below, you’ll find the best dishwasher deals happening right now. We also tossed in a few buying tips to help you take home the perfect one for your kitchen on the cheap.

BlitzHome Countertop Dishwasher — $216, was $400

The BlitzHome Countertop Dishwasher is a convenient way to add a dishwasher to your home without having to knock out the perfect sub-countertop spot. It sits at 22 x 20 x 18 inches on top of your counter (or on any other surface) and just needs a water line connection and an electric plugin to function. Using 6 washing modes, including one suitable for baby accessories, the BlitzHome Countertop Dishwasher only uses about 7.5 L of water per load, which is the size of about one rack of a standard dishwasher.

Costway Portable Countertop Dishwasher — $270, was $426

To get a truly portable dishwashing experience, try the Costway Portable Countertop Dishwasher. What makes it different is its water storage tank. You can either connect it to a water line like normal or fill it with water manually, making it perfect for those situations where a water line isn’t available. At only 17.8 x 16.2 x 19.3 inches and 42.5 pounds, it can go with you pretty much anywhere. The Costway Portable Countertop Dishwasher is DOE and ETL certified for safety and has a child lock to prevent unintended operation.

Samsung 24-Inch Top Control Dishwasher — $430, was $585

This stainless steel dishwasher has top-mounted controls, tucked at the top of the door if you’ve never seen it this way before. It also features 4 wash cycles, 5 control presets, and a heavy-duty wash mode designed to clean pots and pans. The height-adjustable rack is easy to swap around so you can fit bigger dishes if need be, or secure smaller ones. A digital leak sensor automatically shuts down the system before pooling water can escape.

GE Stainless Steel Interior Fingerprint Resistant Dishwasher — $560, was $810

This GE dishwasher respects the fashion of your kitchen and dining area. Its stainless steel exterior is both resistant to smudges and easily wipeable, leaving a clean, shiny look after low amounts of work. The exterior, too, has a minimalist look with hidden controls, so that the dishwasher can look clean but understated. Finally, it runs at a mere 48dB, making it quieter than even some of the best refrigerators while being operated. The GE dishwasher stands at 34 inches tall, is 23 and 13/16 of an inch wide, and goes back 24 inches deep into the counter.

Samsung StormWash 24-Inch Top Control Dishwasher — $580, was $810

A stainless steel design with unique finish options? Check. A fingerprint-resistant finish? Check. An adjustable rack? Check. An autorelease door that opens to circulate air at the end of a cycle? Check. This dishwasher has so much, with six wash cycles, six control options, a hidden heating element, a half-load option for efficiency, and Samsung’s powerful StormWash spray jets that clean at every angle. The digital touch controls rest atop the door, tucked neatly away. It’s modern, sleek, stylish, and most of all, reliable.

LG 24-Inch Front Control Smart Dishwasher — $600, was $900

This offering from LG is advanced in both a physical design sense and a technology inside sense. For example, in body it has a third rack, quadruple rotating spray arms, and a smudge-proof exterior. From a technology perspective, it uses a smart quick drying system to finish off your cycle alongside the NFC tag system to customize your wash cycles to your personal preferences. This smart dishwasher from LG is 33 5/8 inches tall, 23 3/4 inches wide, and has a depth of 24 5/8 inches.

KitchenAid 24-Inch Top Control Dishwasher (KDTM404KPS) — $900, was $1,215

This model from KitcheAid provides spacious room for three racks. The third rack has FreeFlex design, which features deeply angled holders for 6-inch glasses and foodware. At the same time, the middle rack is quickly adjustable in height so it and the bottom row can accommodate your home’s unique array of dishes. The middle rack also has two stemware holders, making it a perfect fit for couples that like to share a glass or two of wine after date night. It also features SatinGlide Max rails, which allow for smooth, easy gliding of the racks, no matter how full and heavy they are.

KitchenAid 24-Inch Top Control Dishwasher (KDPM604KPS) — $1,000, was $1,305

In many ways, this dishwasher is quite similar to the previous. There are three primary ways, however, that it differs. First, it has a slightly smaller profile, at least in terms of depth (where it is about two inches shorter). Secondly, despite this, its interior has the capacity for four stem glasses, not two. Finally, it has a higher rating among customers. Its slightly altered design, though a touch more expensive, is likely perceived by customers as more aesthetically pleasing, while also being more powerful.

How to choose a dishwasher

Picking a dishwasher starts with setting a budget and determining the most appropriate type for the size of your home and the size of your household. Built-in models are arguably the most popular and come with many benefits. Since they are surrounded by cabinetry, their operating noise is somehow muffled by materials. A built-in dishwasher is also installed along with the cabinets which allows for a neater kitchen layout and only requires a one-time connection to your plumbing system. If you don’t want to worry about having special cabinet plans drawn up, a freestanding unit is a great choice. In case you move and want to take it with you, you can easily do so without the need for expert help.

Those who rent, move often, or don’t have a way to pipe water to a dishwasher will find it best to invest in a portable unit. Most portable dishwashers on the market offer full-size capacity and even come with wheels which make them easy to move around. Countertop models, on the other hand, are the most compact options and are a great pick for couples, smaller families, offices, and homes with a limited kitchen space. Aside from being more budget-friendly, portable and countertop models are also not permanently installed in the kitchen and easily hook up to a faucet.

Having a dishwasher do all the dirty work for you will undoubtedly save you personal time and effort. But if you want to cut water and electricity costs as well, choose a dishwasher with the Energy Star symbol. Models with this label meet strict guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy. Dishwashers with a higher energy efficiency rating tend to be more expensive, though, but it will surely balance with the savings you make in the long run. Also, make sure to look out for other water- and energy-saving features such as soil sensors, half-load options, economy cycle, quick wash, and delay start.

For cleaning performance, it’s important to take into account the dishwasher’s wash systems and cycles. Systems with multiple tiers and washer arms as well as strategically placed blast jets will naturally deliver more intensive cleanups. Most dishwashers offer similar basic washing cycles (light, normal, and heavy), although some models have specialized options that bring in extra cleaning power and even let you customize cleaning depending on the load.

You’ll want to consider the interior and exterior finishes, the placement of the control panels, handle, and the type of load access as well. Most models come in black, white, off-white, stainless steel, and stainless-look finishes and fit in nicely with modern aesthetics. Custom panel-ready options have unfinished doors so you can attach a panel that complements your existing cabinets. The interior tubs of dishwashers, on the other hand, come in either plastic or stainless steel. Dishwashers with a stainless-steel tub are usually more expensive, but they are more durable and offer more stain and odor resistance. They also help reduce energy costs since stainless steel holds heat longer, making dishes dry quicker.

Front-control models are ideal for easy viewing and selection of cleaning options, while top-control ones are a great pick if you want the appearance of a seamless transition between the dishwasher and the cabinets. For handles, you’re going to want to stick to recessed and pocket handles as they make it easy to clean the front of the dishwasher. In terms of load access, a drawer-style dishwasher offers the convenience of not having to keep bending over to load and unload.

Are dishwashers all the same size?

Most dishwashers are the same size: 24 inches in width, 35 inches in height, and 24 inches in depth. A standard 24-inch by 35-inch dishwasher is recommended for family use as it has a generous capacity for 12 to 16 place settings, which works out to about 150 different items that you can wash at once. Countertop or tabletop models are smaller and can wash up to six place settings at a time.

Do dishwashers have filters?

Yes. Dishwashers normally have one or more filters to get rid of food particles from the wash water during the cycle. Some use self-cleaning filters, while others come with manual filters. As the name suggests, self-cleaning filters clean themselves and rarely need your attention. They have a grinder that pulverizes the food so it flows easily down into the drain. This type of filter is generally more convenient than manual ones but the grinding of food particles inevitably creates unwanted noise.

If the noise level is of concern to you, some self-cleaning filters now have an ultrafine mesh instead of a grinder. It delivers a quieter operation wherein water forces the food through the filter while breaking it into tiny particles. Manual filters also produce no noise but require occasional cleaning and maintenance.

Do dishwashers dry dishes?

Most dishwashers utilize one or several methods in drying dishes. Some do have a heating element at the base which heats the air for quick drying of dishes, while some are built with a fan that circulates the air around the dishes. Other dishwashers simply air dry and can even automatically open the door after the cycle to let hot air and humidity escape. Another common drying option is the heated rinse method wherein the dishes are rinsed with very hot water toward the end of the cycle. The stainless-steel interior will then attract the heat and pull the moisture away from the dishes.

Do dishwashers use cold water?

No. Dishwashers use a heating element to increase the temperature of the water to a minimum of 120 degrees Fahrenheit. The hot water, combined with the dishwasher’s heat cycle, effectively cleans and sanitizes the dishes.

