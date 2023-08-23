Best refrigerator deals: Get a new freezer and fridge as low as $700

Are you remodeling and need a fancy new fridge? Or are you just tired of your food spoiling too fast? Whatever your reason is for a new fridge, make sure you check out refrigerator deals. The best refrigerators are very expensive, and they’re the kind of purchase you want to be very confident about on your first try. Who wants to have multiple refrigerators delivered and installed? We’ve collected some of the best refrigerator deals we could find, on big name brands like Samsung, LG and Whirlpool. Check them out below.

Whirlpool 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top Freezer Refrigerator — $700, was $990

There’s nothing wrong with a simple white refrigerator. It’s what most of us grew up with. This Whirlpool fridge and freezer combo looks like the Platonic Ideal of a refrigerator. It’s 20.5-cubic-feet, so it’s designed for smaller kitchens. It’s equipped with a FreshFlow system, which circulates air throughout the fridge so nothing gets stagnant. The crisper draws are humidity controlled, so when you put wet vegetables in them you don’t have to worry about them rotting earlier than usual.

Insignia 26 5/16-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator — $1,000, was $1,400

A side-by-side refrigerator means you get plenty of room for all your produce. It’s just the right kind of fridge design for a growing family that needs extensive storage. While you might expect a side-by-side design to take up a lot of room, it actually takes up less space to open than many regular refrigerators. It has a spacious 26.3-cubic-foot capacity so there’s tons of room here for storing everything from drinks to veggies, meat, and anything else that needs to go in the fridge. The Insignia Side-by-Side Refrigerator also offers up an ice and water dispenser so you can enjoy ice-cold filtered water in seconds, as well as crushed or cubed ice cubes. It’s a great feature in the summer or when making cocktails.

Whirlpool 21.4-Cubit-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator — $1,150

If you prefer side-by-side refrigerators, this is a great option. It’s 21.4-cubic-feet, so it’s meant for smaller kitchens or as a spare fridge in your garage. It’s stainless steel and fingerprint resistant, so it’s great for houses with messy kids. It has a water and ice machine on the front, so you can get an ice cold glass of water without opening the doors. It has a few other beneficial features, like a door alarm that goes off if you leave either side open, adjustable trays specifically for gallon jugs, and an automatic defrost.

Samsung 27.4-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator — $1,300, was $1,500

One of the best refrigerator brands around, you can be confident you’ve bought a good-quality refrigerator when it’s from Samsung. In the case of the Samsung 27.4-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator, it’s perfectly suited for large households that need the room to store plenty of fresh and frozen produce. It has a great modern design with clean lines and a modern form that will look great in any kitchen. It’s even fingerprint-resistant so you don’t have to worry about smudges or needing to clean the outside often. With a large capacity of 27.4 cubic feet, you might be worried that its cooling may vary depending on the position, but the Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers multivent technology that keeps items on every shelf evenly cooled.

Samsung 28-Cubic-Foot Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator — $1,400, was $2,160

The Samsung 28-Cubic-Foot Large Capacity Three-Door French Door Refrigerator is a great option if you need plenty of capacity for storing all your favorite foods. Thanks to its excellent three-door design, every time you open the fridge, it’s going to feel like uncovering a treasure trove of delights. Able to fit 10% more groceries than earlier Samsung models, it’s ideal for a family that eats a lot of fresh produce and needs the room to store it all. As with other Samsung refrigerators, it has a stylish modern design with clean lines so it looks great in your kitchen. It also has a fingerprint-resistant finish so you don’t have to worry about your kids smudging the surface all the time.

LG 27-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator — $1,800, was $2,222

If you’ve been wondering if a smart refrigerator is worth it, the LG 27-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator may just sway you. It feels like the future of refrigerator technology thanks to being packed with genuinely useful features. It has a great large capacity of 27 cubic feet with a vertical door design that makes it easy to access all your food. Even better, it uses an edge-to-edge design with its InstaView window so you can always see what’s on the fridge without opening it up. All you need to do is make two quick knocks on the glass panel and you can see the contents at a glance. It’s a cool feature but it’s also far more energy efficient as it stays cool while you browse.

Samsung 25-Cubic-Foot Mega Capacity 4-Door French Door Refrigerator — $2,519, was $2,799

This is a luxury refrigerator. Samsung pulled out all the stops for this one. It’s fairly large, but not so big that you’ll sacrifice counter space for it. It has an ice machine on the front that makes four different kinds of ice: cubed, curved, crushed or Ice Bites (smaller cubes). The draw handles are recessed, which gives the refrigerator a smooth face. The shelves are made from tempered glass, so they’re durable and very easy to clean. The middle drawer is a FlexZone drawer, meaning you can set it to either fridge or freezer temperature.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator — $2,999, was $4,299

The Samsung Bespoke Four-Door French Door Refrigerator is a versatile fridge. If your budget is nearly limitless and you want the ultimate refrigerator for your family home, this is the one you need. Everything about it has been built with a family household in mind from its substantial capacity to its looks and its all-important Family Hub feature. On a screen located on the front of the fridge, you can see what’s inside your refrigerator without opening it up. Even better, you can use that same hub to manage your family’s calendars and appointments, as well as stream music and even see who’s at your front door. Love having pictures on your refrigerator? Using the Family Hub means you can add digital photos to your kitchen instead of paper ones that can be damaged.

When are the best refrigerator deals?

Knowing when to buy a refrigerator is a tricky proposition. Of course, you should only buy a refrigerator if you genuinely need one. We’re not expecting anyone to be impulsively buying kitchen appliances for fun. But when is the best time to buy? The answer depends.

If you’re able to wait for a sales season, there are certain times of year when the best refrigerator deals pop up. One of them is Amazon’s Prime Day. Typically occurring in July, it’s an event that’s exclusively for Prime members but it tends to lead to other retailers having their own sales too. Amazon is rarely a big market force when it comes to refrigerator deals, but Prime Day often leads to Best Buy and Walmart having their own sales, which can mean good deals for kitchen appliances.

Alternatively, there’s always Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Traditionally the best sales of the year, they occur straight after Thanksgiving. Pretty much everything ends up on sale in the holiday rush so it’s likely you’ll see big refrigerator deals going on then.

What do you do if you need a refrigerator now? If you’re moving into your first home or your existing fridge has just failed, you can’t really wait for the optimal time to buy. That’s why it’s still fine to buy now. While there are dedicated sales events, there are also refrigerator deals all year round. If you need to buy now, don’t sweat it. You can still find a good deal even if it might not be quite as great as something around the key sales events of the year.

Consider what you need from your refrigerator, such as what design as well as what features you need. Make sure to measure the space you need it to squeeze into, as returning a fridge is likely to be hassle given their size. Once you’ve figured all that out, it’s time to dip into the sales. If you’re lucky, you may have timed it just right for a key sales event so you save bigger.

