The best refrigerator brands of 2019

Looking to buy a new fridge? Here are the best brands to check out

Tyler Lacoma
By

When shopping around for your next fridge, one of the best first steps is to narrow down your choices to a brand or two that you want to focus on. But what brands are best? Which have the most useful designs, or the most impressive features? Which will last the longest with needing repairs or other work?

If these questions already make you feel a little stressed, don’t worry. We’re going to cover the top refrigerator brands to consider, why they’re worth a look, and a few standout models that show just what these manufacturers can do—from built-in coffeemakers to Wi-Fi connectivity and voice assistants.

Whirlpool

best refrigerators

Whirlpool refrigerators continue to get particularly high marks for their reliability and quality. Yale Appliance rates them as the best for reliability, which means Whirlpool fridges tend to get the least service calls out of all the top brands. Ranker voters also put Whirlpool at the top of their favorite fridge brands. Our top pick for the best refrigerators of 2019 is also a Whirlpool model, the excellent Whirlpool Double Drawer WRV986FDEM, which sports an immense amount of storage and many different types of storage compartments for various types of food.

So if you are looking for a dependable brand that will give you the space you need, Whirlpool is an easy recommendation. However, Whirlpool’s best models tend to be fairly low tech, so if you are looking for a fridge with few more interesting features, you may want to explore some of these other brands.

LG

best refrigerators lg lmxs30796d lifetsyle

Some of our favorite fridge models come from LG, too. As LG has invested in its refrigerator division, it has proven to be a skilled manufacturer with a focus on high-tech features and solid design. If you like stylish fridges that have impressive Wi-Fi smart screens that also double as a window into your fridge, then LG offers some of the most incredible models around. Some even come with built-in Keurig coffeemakers.

LG also has the best appliance dependability ratings behind Whirlpool, which means in addition to all that tech, you can also expect less repairs to your model. Finally, a couple LG models show up on Consumer Reports recommendations for kid-friendly fridges. No matter what kind of fridge you are looking for, check out similar LG models to see what they have to offer.

Samsung

Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Samsung produces high-tech fridges known for their sleek stainless steel and Wi-Fi capabilities. If you want a refrigerator that really goes the extra mile with technology, this is a brand to check out. One of the prime examples is the Samsung Family Hub, a massive refrigerator with a large touch screen powered by Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant, which is able to help you out with all kinds of daily tasks. The fridge also showcases other Samsung strengths, such as fingerprint resistant steel, customizable cooling settings for the freezer, and a versatile flex door. Smart screen refrigerators have a ways to go before they become a key part of the market, but the Family Hub shows just what is possible.

Like Whirlpool and LG, Samsung also has refrigerators with high appliance reliability, which means you may not need to arrange as many repairs as other brands. Of course, with all this technology, you may have to pay a high price for a connected Samsung fridge–the Family Hub costs around $3,600.

GE Appliances

GE Café Series refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup brewing system

The GE Profile Series PFE28PMKES made it to the top of our best French-door refrigerator list, with excellent features including Wi-Fi, a built-in coffeemaker, Alexa compatibility, and very versatile shelving that can be expanded as necessary to store larger items. There’s a reason that other publications such as Good Housekeeping also chooses such GE models as their top refrigerator picks: There’s a whole lot going on here, and something for everyone. Plus, you may find GE Appliances prices to be lower than some of the previous brands, an ideal feature if you would really like to save some money.

KitchenAid

black stainless steel appliances trend itchenaid 11

KitchenAid is one of the best brand options if you are especially interested in more elaborate refrigerators with accommodations for everything—along with the classic KitchenAid quality and experience. The brand offers 5-door models, dual-cooling systems for targeted temperature control, specialized herb storage, and other features that dedicated chefs will love (including those who have aspirations beyond amateur kitchen creations).

Viking

Viking Fridge

While Viking may not have been on your expected list of refrigerator brands, there are two very good reasons to consider Viking models. First, Viking has some of the best paneling options for refrigerator installations, which is ideal if you prefer beautiful paneling in your kitchen rather than the common stainless steel approach seen so often these days.

Second, Consumer Affairs collected consumer reviews of refrigerator brands scores Viking at 3-and-a-half stars, by far the highest rating—most other refrigerator brands scored less than 2 stars, as people frequently complain about service issues or malfunctions. That Viking can maintain such a high score is a testament to their excellent customer service and quality.

