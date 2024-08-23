 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s Bespoke four door refrigerator is over $2,000 off

By
The Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator on a white background.
Samsung

As one of its Labor Day deals, Best Buy has slashed the price of the Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator in half. It normally costs $4,100, but right now it’s enjoying a huge $2,050 discount down to $2,050. While you’re unlikely to need to buy two, you could do so here and still pay the price of just one ordinarily. Pretty great, right? We’re here to tell you more about it before you hit the buy button. It’s easily one of the best refrigerator deals we’ve seen in a while given it comes from such a reputable brand.

Why you should buy the Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator

Before you consider buying this refrigerator, check out our look at the best refrigerator brands and revel in the fact that Samsung is top of the list. The Korean brand makes high quality electronics and appliances across the board and that includes its refrigerator range.

With the Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator, you get a wide range of features. It effectively has a refrigerator within a refrigerator thanks to its beverage zone, which means you can have two temperature settings made for your choice of drink, desserts or other items in your fridge.

Further customization comes from the FlexZone feature which means you can customize the lower-right storage space to choose to use it as a refrigerator or as a freezer. It has five adjustable temperature settings so you can get things just how you like them.

The Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator also offers up its beverage center where you can use either an internal dispenser or a built-in AutoFill Water Pitcher which provides cool, filtered water, and can even be infused with a flavor. Alongside that is a dual auto ice maker with the choice of cubed ice or ice bites.

More typical features to make this one of the best refrigerators include the auto open door, whereby the door opens at the light touch of a sensor, and there’s automatic lighting any time you’re near to the fridge so you can see what’s in there, and there are adjustable slide-in shelves.

The Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator is a fantastic choice for any home that needs a refrigerator packed with essential features. It usually costs $4,100 but right now, it’s 50% off at Best Buy so you pay just $2,050. An awesome deal for such a feature-rich refrigerator, check it out now by tapping the buy button.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
This Instant Pot deal knocks $50 off the 8-quart model
The Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1 1 on a countertop surface.

Best Buy has one of the better Instant Pot deals around with $50 off the Instant Pot 8-quart Duo Crisp with 11 functions. It usually costs $200, but it’s down to $150 today. The 25% discount makes now a great time to buy with the slow cooker and other features sure to save you plenty of time and money in the future. If that sounds tempting, we’re here to explain all you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1
As the name suggests, the best thing about the Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1 is its wealth of features. Through the pot, you can air fry (meaning little need for one of the best air fryers), roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté pan, sterilize, and even use as a rice cooker and yogurt maker. It also works well as a food warmer.

Read more
Best Buy dropped the price of this air fryer from $180 to $80
The Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket in a kitchen on a countertop.

If you’ve been waiting for great air fryer deals, you need to check out what Best Buy has to offer. Today, you can buy the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket for just $80 instead of $180. A huge price drop of $100, this is your chance to enjoy more versatile cooking, juicier meals, and even lower bills, all thanks to this discount. Want to know more? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket
Very similar to the best air fryers from Ninja, the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket is a bit of a bargain. It offers an extra-large 9-quart capacity across two baskets with the option to easily sync the cooking settings between the two so food finishes cooking at the same time.

Read more
The EcoFlow portable generator and solar panel combo is $1,000 off
A man using the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max outdoors.

For one of the best portable power station deals, check out what Amazon has to offer. With this limited time deal, you can buy the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Solar Generator for $1,999. That’s a huge 33% discount from its usual price of $2,998. Saving nearly $1,000 off the regular price means that now is the perfect time to plan ahead and ensure that your home or camping trip is covered by a highly potent solar generator. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Solar Generator
EcoFlow makes some of the best portable power stations around so you’re in good hands with the Delta Max series. With just a single 400W panel, the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Solar Generator has a high conversion efficiency of up to 23% so you can top-up in just over five hours. Add another 400W panel and it charges as quickly as 2.6 hours.

Read more