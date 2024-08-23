Samsung’s Bespoke four door refrigerator is over $2,000 off

As one of its Labor Day deals, Best Buy has slashed the price of the Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator in half. It normally costs $4,100, but right now it’s enjoying a huge $2,050 discount down to $2,050. While you’re unlikely to need to buy two, you could do so here and still pay the price of just one ordinarily. Pretty great, right? We’re here to tell you more about it before you hit the buy button. It’s easily one of the best refrigerator deals we’ve seen in a while given it comes from such a reputable brand.

Why you should buy the Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator

Before you consider buying this refrigerator, check out our look at the best refrigerator brands and revel in the fact that Samsung is top of the list. The Korean brand makes high quality electronics and appliances across the board and that includes its refrigerator range.

With the Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator, you get a wide range of features. It effectively has a refrigerator within a refrigerator thanks to its beverage zone, which means you can have two temperature settings made for your choice of drink, desserts or other items in your fridge.

Further customization comes from the FlexZone feature which means you can customize the lower-right storage space to choose to use it as a refrigerator or as a freezer. It has five adjustable temperature settings so you can get things just how you like them.

The Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator also offers up its beverage center where you can use either an internal dispenser or a built-in AutoFill Water Pitcher which provides cool, filtered water, and can even be infused with a flavor. Alongside that is a dual auto ice maker with the choice of cubed ice or ice bites.

More typical features to make this one of the best refrigerators include the auto open door, whereby the door opens at the light touch of a sensor, and there’s automatic lighting any time you’re near to the fridge so you can see what’s in there, and there are adjustable slide-in shelves.

The Samsung Bespoke 29 Cubic Feet 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator is a fantastic choice for any home that needs a refrigerator packed with essential features. It usually costs $4,100 but right now, it’s 50% off at Best Buy so you pay just $2,050. An awesome deal for such a feature-rich refrigerator, check it out now by tapping the buy button.