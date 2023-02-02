Best Nest Thermostat Deals: Save $85 when you shop today

Any of the variants of the Google Nest Thermostat would be a great addition to a house that’s equipped with the best smart home devices, but you’ll need to search if you want to enjoy a discount when buying one. There’s high demand for Nest Thermostat products because they help families stay comfortable despite changing seasons without having to make manual adjustments, while also enabling savings on electricity costs. You’ll want to act fast if you want to take advantage of the top Nest Thermostat deals that we’ve rounded up, because they may get sold out at any moment.

Today’s best Nest Thermostat deals

Google Nest Thermostat —

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) —

Google Nest Learning Thermostat —

Google Nest Thermostat — $100, was $130

Why Buy:

Easy to install by yourself

Access controls through Google Home app

Compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa

Monitors for issues in heating and cooling system

If you want your home to stay at the perfect temperature, you need to equip it with the Google Nest Thermostat. Installation is easy, and usually takes just 30 minutes or less. Afterwards, you can change the thermostat’s temperature, set and adjust schedules, and more from anywhere using the Google Home app on your smartphone. You can even use Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands when controlling the device. The Google Nest Thermostat also monitors your home’s heating and cooling system, and will send you alerts when it detects an issue and reminders like when a filter replacement is necessary.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) — $165, was $250

Why Buy:

Flagship model of Nest Thermostat devices

Metal housing

May pair with Nest Temperature Sensors

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished version comes with 90-day warranty

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is the flagship device in Google’s Nest Thermostat line. Comparing the Google Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Nest Thermostat, the advantages of the premium model include its metal housing, the ability to learn your family’s temperature preferences, and better temperature regulation by pairing with additional Nest Temperature Sensors. The Geek Squad Certified Refurbished version of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat comes with a 90-day warranty — while it will be tested to make sure that it works properly, you’ll have the peace of mind that if anything does go wrong, you can have it replaced.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat — $200, was $250

Why Buy:

Brand new

Works with Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa

System Match unlocks specific features

Programs itself within a week after installation

If you’re willing to spend extra dollars, you’ll get a brand new Google Nest Learning Thermostat. In addition to the aforementioned features, the smart home device is also compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and with System Match, it can activate settings that are specific to your heating and cooling system. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat starts programming itself with your family’s preferred temperatures within a week after installation, including switching to Away mode for energy efficiency when there’s nobody at home. The thermostat will also track the amount of energy that you’ve used, and provide tips on how you can save on costs.

Nest Thermostat deals FAQ

When are the best Nest Thermostat deals?

While these Nest Thermostat deals are the most impressive we’re seeing right now, there’s reason to believe additional deals and discounts can be found, particularly during Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

One thing to take into account when considering the best time to pounce on a Nest Thermostat deal is that there’s never any guarantee of a future deal. While we do see modest discounts on Nest Thermostats here and there throughout the year, oftentimes these are the best deals to turn up, and there’s no better deal to pounce on the one that’s guaranteed. You can’t go wrong pouncing on either of the great deals we’ve laid out for you above.

How much should you spend on a Nest Thermostat?

With modest discounts appearing on the entry-level Nest Thermostat model fairly often, a great price to be looking at on the Nest Thermostat is around where it’s currently priced, which is $100. This is a model that typically costs $130, and like all of the Nest Thermostat models, it’s worth every penny. Both models of the Nest Thermostat often come bundled with three free months of YouTube Premium, as well as additional savings when bundling with other smart home tech, so any discounted price you’re able to find on a Nest Thermostat has a way of working even further in your favor.

The higher-end Nest Thermostat model, the Nest Learn Thermostat, is regularly priced at $250. It brings a lot of great features to your smart home setup, making it a pretty great deal even when it’s not on sale. Discounts do pop up on the Nest Learn Thermostat, however, and if you see it listed for anything less than $250, you should certainly grab it. It’s a high-end piece of smart home tech that’s worthy of its asking price, and catching a deal on it brings all the more value to your smart home.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations