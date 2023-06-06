 Skip to main content
Best Bluetooth speaker deals: Save on Bose, Sonos, JBL, and more

Take your music with you wherever you go by buying a Bluetooth speaker. They come in all shapes and sizes, from budget-friendly options to feature-packed devices. You should always be on the lookout for savings though, and to help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals that you can shop right now, including products from popular brands like Bose, Sonos, and JBL. These discounts won’t last forever though, so if you see an offer that matches your needs and fits within your budget, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away.

Insignia Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker — $15, was $20

The Insignia Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker at an angle, on a white background.

It’s extremely easy to use Bluetooth speakers as the technology is found on most modern mobile devices and computers, according to our wireless speaker buying guide, and if you want to enjoy this connectivity for extremely cheap, you can go for the Insignia Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker. You can take it anywhere because of its durable and splash-proof design, and it can even function as a speakerphone for hands-free calls if you pair it with a compatible smartphone. The Bluetooth speaker can last up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 — $80, was $100

Two UE Wonderboom 3 speakers seen in water.
Ultimate Ears

You’ll find the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 in our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers as the best floatable speaker for the pool, so it’s the perfect choice if you love throwing pool parties. With an IP67 rating, it may also be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes, and it’s protected from dust, so you can take it to the beach as well. The Bluetooth speaker offers 360-degree sound, a 14-hour battery life, and the option to pair two of them for louder stereo sound.

Bose SoundLink Micro — $100, was $120

The Bose SoundLink Micro portable BLuetooth speaker, worn outside.

The Bose SoundLink Micro was built to be easy to carry with its tear-resistant silicone straps that you can attach to your backpack or jacket, but with surprisingly loud sound and powerful bass from its small frame. It will also be able to withstand drops, dents, and scratches, in addition to being waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating, so it’s a great companion for outdoor adventures. The Bluetooth speaker is compatible with Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant, and it will provide up to 6 hours of music on a full charge.

JBL Flip 6 — $100, was $130

The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker.
JBL

The best portable Bluetooth speaker in our list of the best speakers, the JBL Flip 6 continues the winning streak of an impressive line of Bluetooth speakers from one of the most recognizable names in the industry. It’s engineered to deliver crystal clear and powerful sound, and it comes with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating so it can go with you anywhere. The device can deliver up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, and with JBL’s PartyBoost technology, you can pair two of them for stereo sound or multiples for wider coverage.

Sonos Roam SL — $119, was $160

Sonos Roam SL in black on a rainy rock outdoors.

The Sonos Roam SL is the cheaper version of the Sonos Roam, which we’ve tagged as the best portable Sonos speaker in our roundup of the best wireless speakers. You’ll be giving up the built-in microphone for the lower price, so it won’t be able to double as a smart speaker with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. However, the Sonos Roam SL still offers incredibly clear and deep sound, and a battery that supports up to 10 hours of continuous playback. It’s also shock-absorbent, waterproof, and dustproof, so there’s no reason not to bring it with you outdoors.

Marshall Stockwell II — $150, was $220

The Marshall Stockwell II features the same Marshall guitar amp-inspired look as the rest of the brand’s speaker lineup, but with a vertical shape that evokes memories of vintage portable radios. The Bluetooth speaker isn’t all about style though, as it also provides rich multi-directional sound with a built-in subwoofer and powerful tweeters. It offers more than 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and it even comes with a guitar-inspired carry strap to make it easy to take with you while you’re on the go.

Bose SoundLink Revolve II — $180, was $220

The Bose Soundlink Revolve Series II in a person's hand.

For consistent and uniform 360-degree sound that’s also deep and loud, you’ll have to go for the Bose SoundLink Revolve II. The Bluetooth speaker will provide you with immersive sound, and it with its built-in speaker, you can accept calls and access your preferred digital assistant. The Bose SoundLink Revolve II’s seamless aluminum body is durable with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and its battery can last up to 13 hours before you need to recharge.

Sony SRS-XP500 — $300, was $400

The Sony SRS-XP500 portable Bluetooth speaker on the rooftop.

Elevate your party with the Sony SRS-XP500, a Bluetooth speaker that provides powerful sound and deep bass, while maintaining clarity even at higher volume levels. Brighten the crowd’s mood with its colorful LEDs, which you can control through the Fiestable app. The Sony SRS-XP500 can last through the whole night with its battery life of up to 20 hours, and just 10 minutes of charging through USB-C replenishes 80 minutes of playback. It can also withstand spills with its IPX4 splash resistance.

