The best Samsung The Frame TV deals — from just $600

Briley Kenney
By

When it comes to high-quality, and uniquely-designed TVs, there’s no better option than Samsung’s The Frame series. Designed from the ground up to look and embody an artistic picture frame, these QLED-capable TVs are bright, vivid in color, and downright gorgeous. You can also use them to show off — you guessed it — real pieces of art when you’re not using them as a TV. As you might expect, they’re meant to be mounted flush against the wall. Unfortunately, they’re expensive and they don’t appear often on our list of the best TV deals. That also means, when they are on sale, it’s the best time to take the leap. You get an amazing TV at a great price and your home, and entertainment, will never appear better.

Today's best Samsung The Frame TV deals

Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.
Samsung

If you're looking to save big on Samsung's iconic The Frame TV, you've come to the right place.

Should you buy Samsung’s The Frame TV?

The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
Samsung

Samsung’s The Frame TV series have several features worth considering. For starters, these are QLED or Quantum Dot technology TVs. It might be worth the refresher if you’re not already familiar, which you’ll find in our QLED vs OLED comparison, but Quantum Dot technology is pretty innovative.

They’re also smart TVs using Samsung’s Tizen streaming platform. Once you unpack the TV and connect to your local WiFi you can start streaming from your favorite apps right away, like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video. You can also access a lot of on-demand content across a variety of unique streaming apps and services. Plus, if you don’t have a gaming console, you can tap into the Xbox Game Pass, which offers cloud streaming of most newer Xbox titles — you will still need a controller, though.

Finally, the real stunner is that these are designed to look like picture frames, and not just any old frames, but gallery-quality fine art frames. Through an exclusive art store, you can even purchase and display fine art on the TV. This will kick in like a screensaver when you’re not using the TV, so it truly looks like a piece of art on your wall. That, coupled with the fact that they’re meant to be mounted flush to the wall, and you’re looking at one absolutely gorgeous panel. That’s before you factor in the 4K ultra HD quality resolution.

