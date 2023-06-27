 Skip to main content
Best 8K TV deals: Upgrade for the price of an LG or Sony OLED 4K TV

While 4K is the current standard for video resolution when it comes to visual content, it’s likely going to be 8K eventually. If you’re looking to stay on the cutting edge of picture technology, you can future-proof your home theater with a new 8K TV. Putting one of the best 8K TVs at the center of your home theater arrangement will create about as immersive of an experience as you can get, as 8K resolution is the equivalent of putting four 4K TVs together. And 8K TVs aren’t necessarily unaffordable. There are several in the same price range as 4K TVs, and there’s even several 8K TV deals taking place right now. We’ve rounded them up, so read onward for more details.

Samsung 55-inch QLED 8K Smart TV — $1,000, was $1,600

You can’t go wrong with a Samsung TV at any resolution, as Samsung is almost always one of the best TV brands. With this 55-inch QLED TV you’re getting a size that can fit well into most rooms and picture quality that’s hard to beat. It utilizes a Neural Quantum Processor Lite 8K to deliver Samsung’s most impressive picture yet, and while it’s often seen as a tossup between QLED and OLED for the best picture technology, QLED fits nicely with this 8K TV. It offers 33 million pixels and AI-based processing that upscales and analyzes everything you watch to upscale it with impressive clarity into 8K. This means that while most modern content is made in Full HD or 4K, with this TV you’ll be able to watch it and everything before it in 8K.

Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV — $1,600, was $2,700

Samsung 2022 QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV.
Samsung

This Samsung 65-inch TV introduces Neo QLED to the roundup, which uses precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that produces intense contrast and brilliant colors. This makes everything you watch more lifelike. It also has Quantum HDR 32X technology, which offers a wide range of colors and realistic contrast. Like many of the best QLED TVs, this TV’s image quality alone is enough to make it a consideration for your home theater. Audio comes to life with this TV as well, with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ technologies. With this TV you can experience realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action. It has strategically placed speakers behind the screen that allows objects that move across the screen to seem like they’re moving across your room.

Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV — $3,300, was $4,500

A Samsung 85-inch 8K hangs on a living room wall.

The 85-inch version of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV is the one you want if you’re looking to go big with your home theater. Its massive size combines with its premium picture quality to create an environment that feels a lot like a movie theater. It has all of the bells and whistles you’d expect from a TV of this size, including 8K AI upscaling, Quantum HDR 32X for beautiful contrast and colors, and Dolby Atmos sound with Object Tracking Sound+, which creates a 3D audio environment right in your home. It also has anti-reflection and Ultra Viewing Angle, which makes any seat in the house the best seat in the house.

Sony 75-inch Bravia 8K Google TV — $5,500, was $6,000

Sony 2022 Z9K 8K mini-LED TV.
Sony

Sony is another big name that always makes the list of the best TV brands, and with the 75-inch Bravia 8K Google TV you’re getting some of its premium features. It has a Cognitive Processor XR that delivers intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors. This processor understands how humans see the real world and adjusts the display to suit. Because this TV is a Google TV, it organizes your favorite content all in one place. This includes content from streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV, among many others. The Sony name also makes this a good TV for compatibility with the PlayStation 5, and it even has exclusive features for the PS5 to improve gaming picture quality.

Sony 85-inch Bravia 8K Google TV — $8,000, was $9,000

Sony 85 Class BRAVIA XR Z9K 8K HDR mini LED smart Google TV product image.

If you’re looking to maximize your resolution with an 8K TV, you may as well maximize your screen size and make it an 85-inch. The Sony Bravia 85-inch Google TV has everything you’ll find in smaller Sony Bravia 8K TVs, and at the top of that list is picture quality. Thousands of Mini LEDs are controlled with precision on this TV, delivering unprecedented contrast with deep blacks, natural colors, and maximum brightness. It has enhanced viewing angles, which means you can sit just about anywhere in the room and still be able lose yourself in the picture. HDR and Dolby Vision are part of the package, and because this is a Google TV, you’ll have easy access to your favorite streaming platforms, which makes it a great TV to break in with the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more.

