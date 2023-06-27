Walmart TV deals: 50-inch 4K TV for under $200 and more

Walmart is often a reliable source for TV deals but with so many out there, where do you begin? That’s why we’ve picked out seven of our favorite TV deals currently going on over there. Below are some of the best options for every budget and requirement. Stock is likely to be limited on these so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out. Here’s our pick of the bunch.

Onn. 32-inch HD Smart TV — $98, was $144

Simple yet effective, this Onn. 32-inch HD Smart TV is perfect if you need a basic TV for your kitchen, spare bedroom, or your child’s room. It has a 720p resolution so you probably don’t want this in your living room but it does have some advantages. This includes having Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream across thousands of free or paid channels. A customizable home screen makes it easy to find whatever you plan on watching. It also has three HDMI ports and support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV — $198, was $238

Offering all the modern benefits you need, this Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV has a 4K resolution along with easy access to streaming services thanks to it having Roku built-in. It’s easy to find all your favorite shows with a customizable home screen simplifying things further. It’s ideal for a living room where you need to keep costs down but you still want to enjoy the benefits of a decent-sized screen and a 4K resolution.

Hisense 58-inch Roku 4K TV — $268, was $338

One of the best TV brands for value, Hisense is worth checking out, particularly with its Hisense 58-inch Roku 4K TV. A great size for the price, you get all the benefits of a 4K resolution along with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support, as well as Motion Rate 120. The latter means you won’t have to worry about motion blur while you play a game or watch fast-moving action or sports. A dedicated gaming mode significantly improves input lag too so you get a great experience. For sound, there’s DTS Studio Sound support for a more immersive experience. Also, the TV works with Google Assistant and Alexa so it’s easy to use and control your TV and other smart home devices.

Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku TV — $298, was $368

For a sizeable home cinema experience on a budget, there’s the Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku TV. Its 65-inch panel means you won’t miss out on being wrapped up in the movies or sports games you might be watching. It has Roku built-in so it’s simple to find everything with seemingly every streaming service imaginable here. There are also three HDMI ports for hooking up game consoles so it’s fairly flexible, especially for the price.

Hisense 50-inch U6H QLED TV — $338, was $398

QLED is worth checking out if you want a TV with better picture quality. The Hisense 50-inch U6H QLED TV embraces it so you get richer and more accurate colors than a regular 4K TV. It’s also far brighter with full array local dimming zones that help with its HDR reproduction. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support adds to the home cinema sentiment while there’s a dedicated Filmmaker mode for watching movies. Gamers also have their own mode which provides an automatic low latency mode along with variable refresh rates and minimal input lag. Other features like Google Assistant support and a voice remote all add up to make this a more useful TV than you might expect for the price.

Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless TV — $498, was $578

A frameless TV is great for the homeowner that wants to wall mount their TV. It makes the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless TV blend well into your home. Alongside that, you get a fairly typical Onn. experience with Roku smart TV built-in to make it easy to find things to watch. It also has three HDMI ports so it’s easy to hook everything up to, while the 4K resolution keeps it current and looking good.

Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED TV — $498, was $678

Vizio is a great TV brand to buy from and the Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED TV demonstrates you can get a lot for your money. It has a great 4K resolution panel with QLED technology. To boost its cinematic level of color, it has a full array backlight so you get superior light uniformity and better picture performance. Alongside that, there’s Active Pixel Tuning so you get intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments that tune contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones for better visual contrast. There’s also the IQ Active Processor which upscales non-4K content while there’s also Dynamic Motion Rate 120 for better motion clarity, even when there’s hectic action going on. The latter is great for gamers and works well in conjunction with the V-Gaming Engine which automatically optimizes the picture for gamers with low input lag and variable refresh rates. Three HDMI 2.1 ports are great for players too while extensive smart functionality is ideal for calmer times of the day.

