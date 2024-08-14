 Skip to main content
This 75-inch 4K TV from Samsung is under $600 for a limited time

The Samsung 75-inch DU6900 4K TV on a white background.
Samsung

Here’s your chance to buy a massive screen from Samsung TV deals for a relatively cheap price, as Best Buy has applied a $102 discount to the 75-inch Samsung DU6900 Series 4K TV. From $700 originally, it’s down to just $598, which is a steal considering this TV’s capabilities. You’re going to have to act fast if you want to pocket the savings though, as we’re not sure if the bargain will still be online tomorrow. To make sure that you don’t miss out, you should complete your purchase for this Samsung TV right now.

Why you should buy this 75-inch Samsung 4K TV from the DU6900 Series

With the 75-inch screen of the Samsung DU6900 Series 4K TV, you’re going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy. That’s because you’re going to need the appropriate amount of space to be able to properly enjoy the amazing display, which offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support for impressive visual quality while you’re watching your favorite shows and movies. The TV is powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, which can upscale all kinds of content to 4K so that you can further maximize its massive screen.

Like the best TVs, the 75-inch Samsung DU6900 Series 4K TV is a smart TV with Samsung’s Tizen OS. The platform will make sure that you’ll never run out of things to watch, as it will provide access to all of the popular streaming services. You’ll also be able to watch free live TV, including the local news and sports programs, through Samsung TV Plus.

If you want to get a bigger screen for your living room, there are some TV deals out there that will let you do so for cheaper than you think. Here’s one of those offers — the 75-inch Samsung DU6900 Series 4K TV for just $598, for savings of $102 on its sticker price of $700. There’s no telling how much time is remaining for you to be able to take advantage of this discount though, so if you think the 75-inch Samsung DU6900 Series 4K TV is the perfect display for you, stop hesitating and push forward with your transaction for it as soon as you can.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
