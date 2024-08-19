 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 55-inch TV from TCL dropped below $500 at Best Buy

2024 TCL QM7 4K mini-LED TV.
TCL

Are you thinking about getting a new TV, but your maximum budget is $500? Don’t worry because you’ll still be able to get a decent display with TV deals like Best Buy’s offer for the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QD-Mini LED TV. Originally $800, it’s down to only $498 for savings of $302, but probably not for long as we think this bargain is going to attract a lot of attention. Before the stock up for sale gets depleted, we highly recommend completing your purchase for this TCL TV.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QD-Mini LED TV

The Mini-LED technology in the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QD-Mini LED TV elevates the QLED TV experience, as many more mini-LEDs can be accommodated in the same space compared with regular LEDs. This results in more control over backlighting, which narrows the gap with the perfect black levels of OLED TVs.

With 4K Ultra HD resolution and TCL’s AIPQ PRO processor with AI, the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QD-Mini LED TV promises lifelike details and colors, and visual quality that is intelligently optimized. The TV runs on the Google TV operating system for access to streaming services, and it also works with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit if you want to integrate it into your smart home setup. You also have the option of sharing videos and photos from your mobile devices to the TV’s 55-inch screen through Google Chromecast or Apple AirPlay 2.

In one of the most interesting TCL TV deals that you can shop today, Best Buy has slashed the price of the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QD-Mini LED TV to just $498 from $800 originally. That’s a steal considering the TV’s capabilities, so you’ll have to be quick in finishing the transaction, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires.

Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

OLED TVs promise some of the best picture quality you can find for your home theater, and while they’re also at the top of the pricing pyramid when it comes to TVs, there are plenty of OLED TV deals to shop. OLED TVs, in fact, often make for some of the best TV deals. There are several OLED TV deals worth considering today, and they’re hailing from some of the best TV brands, including Sony TV deals, Samsung TV deals, and LG TV deals. Read onward for more details on all of the best OLED TV deals available today. You can also shop QLED TV deals for a quality picture, and there are plenty of TCL TV deals and Vizio TV deals among them if you’re looking for something in a more budget-friendly price range.
LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,148, was $1,500

The C4 Series is a step into LG’s advanced TV lineup. It’s packed with features, including an AI Processor Gen 7 that up converts all your favorite content into 4K as you watch, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for gamers, and four HDMI ports for connect peripheral components in excess. This TV leans heavily on AI and the webOS 24 platform to help you find new content and organize everything you already know about, which allows you to search less and stream more.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV is under $500 during Best Buy’s sale
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

Like us, you probably didn't think that you can get a 75-inch 4K TV for less than $500, but Best Buy is proving us all wrong with its offer for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. From its original price of $650, it's down to just $470 following a $180 discount. If you want to get this massive screen for this special price, you're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible because the savings from one of the most attractive TV deals in the market may no longer be available as soon as tomorrow.

 
Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
If our guide on what size TV to buy says you have ample space for it, you wouldn't want to miss this chance to buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for cheaper than usual. The massive screen will let everyone in the living room see what's playing, and 4K Ultra HD resolution will combine with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home.

Read more
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a big screen from $470
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Today’s best TV deals consist of top TV brands such as Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals. But if you’ve got your eye on a big screen TV you can skip a lot of the shopping process by jumping straight to a particular size. Here we’re focusing on the day’s best 75-inch TV deals, which see some great discounts on top 4K TV models. Reading onward you’ll find all of the details on how to save on a new 75-inch TV. There are some QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals among them, and if you’d like to take a look at deals on some other TV sizes be sure to check out the current 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals.
Insignia 75-inch F30 4K Smart TV — $470, was $600

The Insignia F30 Series is a 4K smart TV that offers impressive affordability, with this 65-inch model offering tremendous value. The F30 presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast that make movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

Read more