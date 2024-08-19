This 55-inch TV from TCL dropped below $500 at Best Buy

Are you thinking about getting a new TV, but your maximum budget is $500? Don’t worry because you’ll still be able to get a decent display with TV deals like Best Buy’s offer for the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QD-Mini LED TV. Originally $800, it’s down to only $498 for savings of $302, but probably not for long as we think this bargain is going to attract a lot of attention. Before the stock up for sale gets depleted, we highly recommend completing your purchase for this TCL TV.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QD-Mini LED TV

The Mini-LED technology in the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QD-Mini LED TV elevates the QLED TV experience, as many more mini-LEDs can be accommodated in the same space compared with regular LEDs. This results in more control over backlighting, which narrows the gap with the perfect black levels of OLED TVs.

With 4K Ultra HD resolution and TCL’s AIPQ PRO processor with AI, the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QD-Mini LED TV promises lifelike details and colors, and visual quality that is intelligently optimized. The TV runs on the Google TV operating system for access to streaming services, and it also works with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit if you want to integrate it into your smart home setup. You also have the option of sharing videos and photos from your mobile devices to the TV’s 55-inch screen through Google Chromecast or Apple AirPlay 2.

In one of the most interesting TCL TV deals that you can shop today, Best Buy has slashed the price of the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QD-Mini LED TV to just $498 from $800 originally. That’s a steal considering the TV’s capabilities, so you’ll have to be quick in finishing the transaction, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires.