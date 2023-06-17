 Skip to main content
Best 70-inch TV deals: Get a large screen from under $430

If you’re looking for the best TVs with a 70-inch screen, there’s a lot to choose from. We’ve got you covered, and we’ve got you covered when it comes to landing one with the best discount. A 70-inch TV can really make a splash at the center of a home theater as long as you have room for it, and if you’re uncertain you can check our guide on what size TV you should buy. But if you want to go big with your home theater setup, we’ve rounded up the best deals on 70-inch TVs currently available. Read onward for more details.

70-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV — $428

An onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV on a cabinet in a living room.

This 70-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV is such a great price even without a discount that we have to include it in our roundup. One of the premiere features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to both your home theater and the content you watch on it. This TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. And a TV isn’t worth making the centerpiece of your home theater without top notch picture quality. The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV presents all of your favorite content in crystal clear 4K resolution, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail than lower resolution TVs are capable of. It’s a great TV to break in with some of the best movies on HBO Max, or with some of the best shows on Netflix.

70-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K TV — $480, was $530

The 70-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K TV features an impressive 4K resolution that provides a sharper, more colorful picture than many TVs at this price point. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 are also part of the package, which brings cinema technology right into your home. Because it’s a Google TV, you can bring your screen together with all of your favorite apps, shows, and movies. As well, you can easily cue the latest episode, or pick up where you left off previously. This TV works with Google Assistant for voice commands, and Chromecast is built right in, which allows you to broadcast all of your favorite movies, shows, apps, and games from your smartphone to the TV. You can game at 60Hz in 4K, and a sports mode automatically adjusts for smoothness during fast-paced playback.

70-inch Philips PFL5656 4K TV — $498, was $588

Roku Philips TV

The 70-inch Philips PFL5656 4K TV offers a lot for its price point. It has Dolby Audio built in, which combines with the impressive picture quality to create the ultimate movie experience. Because it’s a Roku TV, it has easy access to your favorite streaming services, as well as a simple home screen that makes navigating all of the available content quick and easy. Its smarts also include fast and easy searches, which are so smart you can even search by title, actor, or director to see what content is available to watch. This TV is a perfect fit for any smart home, with features like Apple AirPlay built in and a free mobile app for iOS and Android available.

70-inch LG UQ7070 4K TV — $498, was $648

LG UN7000 Series 5-Inch 4K Smart TV

This 70-inch LG UQ7070 4K TV puts all of your favorite entertainment on full display. It features an a5 AI Processor that’s able to any content to 4K resolution in real time, giving you a smooth, crisp viewing experience with enhanced contrast and color. It also has a game optimizer and dashboard that provides you with the best gaming experience by quickly adjusting all of your game settings in one location. All of the great conveniences of a Smart TV are part this LG 4K TV’s offerings, including streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ built right in. This LG 70-inch 4K TV utilizes webOS 22 to allow you to customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized content recommendations for each account.

70-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $538, was $895

People watching football on a wall-mounted Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series Smart TV.

The 70-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV brings all sorts of great features o your home theater in addition to its stunning 4K picture quality. It features an IQ Active Processor, which delivers superior picture processing, and it also allows the TV to upscale all of your favorite HD content to spectacular 4K quality. This means you’ll be watching things in stunning 4K even if it was made prior to 4K becoming standard. It also features a gaming engine that makes modern gameplay more responsive with less lag and a high refresh rate, which are things that make this Vizio 4K TV something to consider for gamers and anyone who likes to watch fast-paced content such as sports and action movies.

70-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV — $950, was $1,200

As owners of any one of the best QLED TVs can attest, QLED technology produces one of the best 4K images available on the market right now. It utilizes dual LEDs and Quantum Dot color to create lifelike images, and an overall immersive home theater experience. The Samsung 70-inch Q60B QLED 4K TV does all of that and then some, as it’s even able to upscale older content into modern 4K clarity. It has a 60Hz refresh rate that gamers will love, as well as Smart TV capabilities and compatibility with multiple voice assistants. It even comes with a SolarCell remote, which allows you to control all of your compatible connected devices, and recharges via solar power, ensuring you’ll never be without life in your remote.

This 43-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $190
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Anyone looking for cheap TV deals already knows that Best Buy is a great place to check. Right now, it's excelling itself with an 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV for $190 instead of $300. $300 was a tempting price as it was but dropping down further to $190 makes it a fantastic offer for anyone on a tight budget and in need of a new TV. Whether it's a replacement for your living room set, or you want to add it to your bedroom or den, it's a decent option. Here's what you need to know before you think about hitting that buy button.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV
Insignia may not be one of the best TV brands, but it sure is cheap. With the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV, you still get all the essentials you might need from a budget-priced TV. Of course, there's a 4K resolution which is always welcomed. There's also HDR support, so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast than usual. An LED-backlit LCD screen further helps matters with reliable and long-lasting LED lighting.

Read more
Best Samsung TV Deals: Save on 4K TVs and 8K TVs
A person watching a Samsung TV.

Samsung is one of the best TV brands you can buy from so it's worth keeping an eye on the many Samsung TV deals that emerge on a regular basis. We've picked out some of our favorites available today. Samsung makes a wide range of TVs so we've reflected that by including budget TVs right up to the latest in OLED and QLED technology, along with everything in-between. Whatever you're looking for, Samsung is likely to have it.
50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV -- $370, was $380

Straight to the point, the50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is perfect if you want a reliable 4K TV without having to spend a fortune. It has Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K so it can handle upscaling content well. It also uses a fine-tuned Crystal Display to help provide a more crisp and vivid picture. A game enhancer mode will please gamers while there's Motion Rate 120 to ensure that fast-moving action doesn't go blurry. A thin bezel means it won't take up any more room in your living space than it has to. There's also a Universal guide so it's easy to find streaming and live TV content while the remote can work across multiple connected devices for added ease.

Read more
Best OLED TV Deals: Save on LG, Samsung and Sony
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

OLED is the future of television. It's an amazing new technology that allows for unparalleled depth, color and crispness. When you put OLED and LED TVs next to each other, there is simply no comparison. Of course, new technology is expensive. OLED TVs are almost always in the four-digit price range. If you want the absolute best in home theater technology, you'll have to spring for one. Thankfully OLED TV deals can cut the price by quite a bit. We've rounded up the best deals we can find on our favorite OLED TVs. Best Buy TV deals are killing it right now, in particular. These are all high-quality displays with significant price cuts. Check them out below.
48-inch LG C2 evo -- $950, was $1,100

The LG C2 OLED TV is a great budget option. It has fantastic brightness levels, so it will look great during any time of day and in any room. That brightness is balanced by the deep blacks that only OLED technology can provide. It has great color accuracy and a wide color gamut, although not as high as some more expensive options. Gamers will love the Nvidia G-Sync, which ensures that the framerate on your console or PC is synced up with the TV's 120HZ refresh rate.

Read more