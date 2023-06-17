Best 70-inch TV deals: Get a large screen from under $430

If you’re looking for the best TVs with a 70-inch screen, there’s a lot to choose from. We’ve got you covered, and we’ve got you covered when it comes to landing one with the best discount. A 70-inch TV can really make a splash at the center of a home theater as long as you have room for it, and if you’re uncertain you can check our guide on what size TV you should buy. But if you want to go big with your home theater setup, we’ve rounded up the best deals on 70-inch TVs currently available. Read onward for more details.

70-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV — $428

This 70-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV is such a great price even without a discount that we have to include it in our roundup. One of the premiere features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to both your home theater and the content you watch on it. This TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. And a TV isn’t worth making the centerpiece of your home theater without top notch picture quality. The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV presents all of your favorite content in crystal clear 4K resolution, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail than lower resolution TVs are capable of. It’s a great TV to break in with some of the best movies on HBO Max, or with some of the best shows on Netflix.

70-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K TV — $480, was $530

The 70-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K TV features an impressive 4K resolution that provides a sharper, more colorful picture than many TVs at this price point. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 are also part of the package, which brings cinema technology right into your home. Because it’s a Google TV, you can bring your screen together with all of your favorite apps, shows, and movies. As well, you can easily cue the latest episode, or pick up where you left off previously. This TV works with Google Assistant for voice commands, and Chromecast is built right in, which allows you to broadcast all of your favorite movies, shows, apps, and games from your smartphone to the TV. You can game at 60Hz in 4K, and a sports mode automatically adjusts for smoothness during fast-paced playback.

70-inch Philips PFL5656 4K TV — $498, was $588

The 70-inch Philips PFL5656 4K TV offers a lot for its price point. It has Dolby Audio built in, which combines with the impressive picture quality to create the ultimate movie experience. Because it’s a Roku TV, it has easy access to your favorite streaming services, as well as a simple home screen that makes navigating all of the available content quick and easy. Its smarts also include fast and easy searches, which are so smart you can even search by title, actor, or director to see what content is available to watch. This TV is a perfect fit for any smart home, with features like Apple AirPlay built in and a free mobile app for iOS and Android available.

70-inch LG UQ7070 4K TV — $498, was $648

This 70-inch LG UQ7070 4K TV puts all of your favorite entertainment on full display. It features an a5 AI Processor that’s able to any content to 4K resolution in real time, giving you a smooth, crisp viewing experience with enhanced contrast and color. It also has a game optimizer and dashboard that provides you with the best gaming experience by quickly adjusting all of your game settings in one location. All of the great conveniences of a Smart TV are part this LG 4K TV’s offerings, including streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ built right in. This LG 70-inch 4K TV utilizes webOS 22 to allow you to customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized content recommendations for each account.

70-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $538, was $895

The 70-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV brings all sorts of great features o your home theater in addition to its stunning 4K picture quality. It features an IQ Active Processor, which delivers superior picture processing, and it also allows the TV to upscale all of your favorite HD content to spectacular 4K quality. This means you’ll be watching things in stunning 4K even if it was made prior to 4K becoming standard. It also features a gaming engine that makes modern gameplay more responsive with less lag and a high refresh rate, which are things that make this Vizio 4K TV something to consider for gamers and anyone who likes to watch fast-paced content such as sports and action movies.

70-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV — $950, was $1,200

As owners of any one of the best QLED TVs can attest, QLED technology produces one of the best 4K images available on the market right now. It utilizes dual LEDs and Quantum Dot color to create lifelike images, and an overall immersive home theater experience. The Samsung 70-inch Q60B QLED 4K TV does all of that and then some, as it’s even able to upscale older content into modern 4K clarity. It has a 60Hz refresh rate that gamers will love, as well as Smart TV capabilities and compatibility with multiple voice assistants. It even comes with a SolarCell remote, which allows you to control all of your compatible connected devices, and recharges via solar power, ensuring you’ll never be without life in your remote.

