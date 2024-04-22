 Skip to main content
This LG TV has a bendable OLED screen (really) and it’s $999 off

For TV deals that are different from the usual thing, check out LG. It currently has the LG 42-inch Flex Smart OLED TV with Bendable Screen on sale. The TV usually costs $2,999 but right now, you can buy it for $2,000 thereby saving a huge $999 off the regular price. A distinctive TV in so many ways, here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the LG 42-inch Flex Smart OLED TV

As one of the best TV brands, LG continues to innovate with its range of great OLED screens. With the LG 42-inch Flex Smart OLED TV, you get a truly unique TV. That’s because at a push of a button, the screen can curve from a flat screen to angle position to suit your needs as a movie watcher or games player. It’s possible to adjust the height, tilt, and swivel to find the perfect position for your needs.

There are 20 different levels of curve to choose from so you can go from a flat display all the way to a 900R curve if you prefer. It’s all down to that seemingly magical curvature button on the remote control and what you do with it. Whatever the curve, you can enjoy a 0.1ms response time so there’s less delay as you play. SAR technology also means a reduction in reflections from surrounding light, objects, and people, so there’s less reflection even compared to the very best OLED TVs.

As expected from any OLED TV, there are self-lit pixels galore so you can enjoy perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and over a billion colors. Height can be adjusted up to 140mm while the screen can be tilted 10 degrees forward or 5 degrees backwards. The dedicated Game Optimizer adds to the immersive experience and there’s even a gaming mic built-in with echo canceling properties. The 40W speakers have Dolby Atmos support too, just like the best TVs.

Perfectly designed for avid gamers, the LG 42-inch Flex Smart OLED TV normally costs $2,999. Right now, you can buy it for $2,000 at LG so you save $999 while scoring a fantastically versatile gaming screen for all your plans. It’s a truly distinctive experience that you’re going to love. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

