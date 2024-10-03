 Skip to main content
Sansui’s 55-inch 4K OLED TV is stunningly affordable

Sansui, a defunct Japanese brand that enjoyed an excellent reputation for its audio and video products throughout the 1970s and ’80s, has been resurrected and is back in the U.S. with a 55-inch 4K OLED TV priced at $799 — hundreds less than rival 55-inch OLED models from LG, Sony, and Samsung.

The official model number is S55VOUG, but it’s simply known as the Sansui 55-inch OLED TV. Sansui says the TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision (plus HDR10 and HLG), a built-in 2.1 channel, 40-watt sound system with an integrated subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos support.

There are two HDMI 2.1-capable inputs (one of which is HDMI eARC) and two HDMI 2.0 inputs. You also get dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Ethernet, one USB 3.0 port, variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM) — similar to 55-inch OLED TVs from other brands.

It’s powered by Google TV and includes a voice remote, and Sansui has built-in its own “AI-powered” karaoke feature that apparently removes vocals from YouTube videos in real time, while displaying on-screen lyrics. Sansui says you can connect a set of Bluetooth headphones for private listening.

Like most OLED TVs, it has an very slim 4.4mm, bezel-less frame, and is supported by a central metal pedestal base.

In a press release, Sansui said that the new TVs would be available at Amazon and Walmart starting October 1. It also noted that the $799 price is dependent on retailer promotions. Some may sell the TV for $899.

As of October 3 those sites are still working on adding the product to their systems, but we were able to find it at Newegg and Micro Center’s website. At the moment, only MicroCenter is displaying the fully discounted $799 price. Sansui’s own website doesn’t list the 55-inch OLED TV yet.

Sansui hasn’t said anything about the TV’s panel, but flatpanelshd.com claims it uses LG Display’s WOLED panel — the same panel used by LG Electronics’ B-Series OLED TVs — which means picture quality should be excellent, even if Sansui’s video processing doesn’t meet the high standards set by LG or Sony.

The original Sansui went out of business in 2014. The brand was acquired that same year by Express Luck Technologies, a China-based manufacturer of TVs, computer monitors, and projectors.

