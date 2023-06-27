 Skip to main content
Best LG TV deals: 70-inch TV for under $500 and more

If you’ve regularly been checking out the best TV deals, you’ll notice LG often features. Also a popular entry in our look at the best TVs, LG is always a brand worth paying attention to but its TVs can be pricey. That’s why we’ve checked out the best LG TV deals in particular, so you can save on some fantastic high-end TVs. Below, we’ve picked out the best of the bunch currently available. Take a look and see which one you want to add to your home.

LG 50-inch 50UQ7070 4K TV — $300, was $358

The LG 50-inch 50UQ7070 4K TV keeps things simple while offering up all the essentials you need. It has the LG a5 Gen AI processor so you gain enhanced picture and sound quality while you watch. It also has a game optimizer mode to give you the best gaming experience for the price. Active HDR (HDR10 Pro) provides scene-by-scene picture adjustment to automatically adjust the quality of what you’re watching. Elsewhere, you get an eARC connection for better sound quality while there are nice details like sports alerts for real-time updates from your favorite teams.

LG 65-inch 65UQ7070 4K TV — $420, was $476

LG UN7000 Series 5-Inch 4K Smart TV

For a bigger TV experience, there’s always the LG 65-inch 65UQ7070 4K TV. It’s a great size for your living room and ideally suited for many forms of entertainment. There’s its dedicated gaming optimizer mode which adjusts all your game settings in one place. Active HDR (HDR10 Pro) means you get scene-by-scene adjustments as you view, so the quality is always at its best. That’s thanks to LG’s a5 Gen 5 AI processor which does all the background work for you so you can simply enjoy watching or playing a game.

LG 70-inch 70UQ7070 — $498, was $648

For anyone with a large living room or gaming den, you need the LG 70-inch 70UQ7070. It has plenty of benefits such as LG’s a5 Gen 5AI processor so it’s capable of upscaling and enhancing the picture in the background without you needing to do a thing. If you like to tweak settings though, gamers will love the game optimizer mode which offers up plenty of settings but also does the hard work for you. Active HDR (HDR10 Pro) provides scene-by-scene adjustments with the quality of the picture improved without you noticing the work involved. Plenty of streaming services are catered for here too so it’s a breeze to use.

LG 55-inch B2 OLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,100

The LG B2 OLED 4K TV in a living room.

With the advantage of self-lit pixels aka OLED, the LG 55-inch B2 OLED TV looks great. It leads to deep blacks and vibrant colors, even as part of the same scene. The a7 Gen 5 AI processor 4K can adjust picture and sound qualities automatically to give you a great picture every time. That’s helped by AI Picture Pro 4K which automatically enhances contrast and resolution via AI 4K upscaling and AI Tone Mapping so you get to witness lifelike images. A dedicated Filmmaker mode promises great results for movie fans, while there’s also a dedicated Game Optimizer for gaming too. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos all add to the experience while the TV is even easy to use thanks to the Wiimote-like Magic Remote.

LG 65-inch A2 OLED TV — $1,200, was $1,400

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs so this LG 65-inch A2 OLED TV is well worth your time and money. It has LG’s a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K which adjusts picture and sound quality while also upscaling non-4K content. Features like AI Picture Pro 4K and AI Tone Mapping provide lifelike images every time, while you also get automatically enhanced contrast and resolution. Dynamic Tone Mapping is able to detect what you’re seeing and apply the optimal tone curve so you gain more natural color, deeper contrast, and more intricate detail. There’s also LG’s Filmmaker Mode for watching movies with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, while a game optimizer mode is great for avid players.

LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,000

An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.

QNED isn’t exactly a household name for many but LG’s use of Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology provides richer and more accurate colors than elsewhere. There’s local dimming too to improve contrast and reduce the halo effect for a clearer picture. Alongside such rich and lifelike colors, you get all the other great features from LG like AI Picture Pro 4K, Dynamic Tone Mapping, a dedicated Filmmaker mode, AI Tone Mapping, and a simple-to-use interface. Simply put, everything will look great here.

LG 77-inch B2 OLED TV — $2,000, was $2,500

Playing video games on the LG B2 4K OLED Smart TV.

Bigger and better than others, the LG 77-inch B2 OLED TV has the now reliable set of high-end LG OLED features you’d expect. That means its a7 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K powering a lifelike picture with extensive depth and rich colors, with self-lit pixels looking fantastic. AI Picture Pro 4K works hard alongside AI Tone Mapping to provide a great picture while there’s also 100% color fidelity, 100% color volume, and Dynamic Tone Mapping too. You hardly need to do a thing either with the Filmmaker mode hard at work here along with the game optimizer providing Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and much more for a gorgeous image.

LG 65-inch G2 OLED evo TV — $2,000, was $2,200

LG G2 OLED TV
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Designed to look particularly good on your wall, the LG 65-inch G2 OLED evo TV is LG’s brightest LG OLED TV ever. Its Brightness Booster Max technology works alongside the latest a9 Gen5 AI processor to provide you with the brightest and best OLED performance yet. As with the others, you don’t need to do a thing to get the best performance here. Simply load up a film and Filmmaker mode does its thing or use the Game Optimizer while playing. With all the latest picture technologies from LG here, just wall mount your TV and it’ll provide you with a picture quality you can only dream of. It’s the ultimate LG TV right now.

