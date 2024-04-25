 Skip to main content
Best Buy just knocked $300 off this 85-inch Sony 4K TV

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sony - 65 Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony

You should be ready to spend some serious cash if you’re on the hunt for 85-inch TV deals, but there are some relatively affordable options like the 85-inch Sony X80K 4K TV from Best Buy. From its original price of $1,600, a $300 discount brings it down to $1,300, which is within reach for more families who are planning to upgrade their home theater setup with a massive screen. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the bargain may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Sony X80K 4K TV

Sony is a mainstay in our list of the best TV brands, and that’s partly because of its strong offerings across all budget ranges. The 85-inch Sony X80K 4K TV is an excellent example, as it’s a feature-packed TV for its price, considering its size. Its 4K HDR Processor X1 creates smooth and clear picture with 4K Ultra HD resolution, Triluminos Pro enables billions of accurate colors that will make onscreen images very lifelike, and Motionflow XR makes sure that there’s no blur during action-packed sequences.

All of the best TVs are smart TVs, and the 85-inch Sony X80K 4K TV follows suit with Google TV as its chosen platform. Not only does it grant access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but it will also let you use voice commands through Google Assistant. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to enjoy enhanced gaming quality with the Sony TV’s exclusive features for the console.

For those who are looking for TV deals that will turn your living room into a personal cinema, you better check out Best Buy’s offer for the 85-inch Sony X80K 4K TV. It’s down to $1,300 from $1,600, for a relatively affordable price for a screen of this size following a $300 discount. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we expect this bargain to draw a lot of attention from shoppers. If you want the 85-inch Sony X80K 4K TV in your home for cheaper than usual, don’t hesitate in completing the transaction.

