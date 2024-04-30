This massive 98-inch Samsung QLED TV is $3,000 off this month

If money’s no object in your search for the biggest screens among TV deals, you’re going to want to check out the 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV. Your budget may be limitless, but you might as well enjoy huge savings with your purchase as Samsung is offering a $3,000 discount that slashes the TV’s price from $8,000 to $5,000. It’s still not cheap, but this is the display that you want for your home theater setup if you’re after a top-tier combination of size and quality. You’ll need to complete the transaction quickly though — the savings may be around for a while, but we’re not sure how long stocks will hold.

Why you should buy the 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

First and foremost, you’re going to have to check out our guide on what size TV to buy because the 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV is simply gigantic. However, if you have enough space for it, you’ll be getting a truly cinematic experience in your own living room. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll be watching your favorite shows with sharp details and lifelike colors, and with QLED technology, you’ll enjoy incredible brightness. The TV’s Neural Quantum Processor, which uses AI and 20 neural networks, will further improve picture quality on the massive screen, as well as upscale all content to 4K quality.

The 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV supports Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound that follows the action on the screen, but if you want an even bigger audio boost, you can pair it with a Samsung soundbar to take advantage of Q-Symphony 3.0 technology that will allow the TV and soundbar to operate as one. The TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen, so you’ll be able to keep up with the most popular streaming shows.

There’s always high demand for Samsung TV deals, which includes budget-friendly options, but if you’re looking at the other end of the spectrum, you wouldn’t want to miss this offer for the 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $8,000, a $3,000 discount from Samsung brings it down to $5,000. This pulls the massive TV within the reach of more people, and while it’s still a pretty significant investment, we assure you that every penny will be worth it. It’s highly recommended that you don’t wait until the last minute before you proceed with your purchase though, just to make sure that you’re able to pocket the savings.

