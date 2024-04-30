 Skip to main content
This massive 98-inch Samsung QLED TV is $3,000 off this month

Aaron Mamiit
The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.
Samsung

If money’s no object in your search for the biggest screens among TV deals, you’re going to want to check out the 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV. Your budget may be limitless, but you might as well enjoy huge savings with your purchase as Samsung is offering a $3,000 discount that slashes the TV’s price from $8,000 to $5,000. It’s still not cheap, but this is the display that you want for your home theater setup if you’re after a top-tier combination of size and quality. You’ll need to complete the transaction quickly though — the savings may be around for a while, but we’re not sure how long stocks will hold.

Why you should buy the 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

First and foremost, you’re going to have to check out our guide on what size TV to buy because the 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV is simply gigantic. However, if you have enough space for it, you’ll be getting a truly cinematic experience in your own living room. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll be watching your favorite shows with sharp details and lifelike colors, and with QLED technology, you’ll enjoy incredible brightness. The TV’s Neural Quantum Processor, which uses AI and 20 neural networks, will further improve picture quality on the massive screen, as well as upscale all content to 4K quality.

The 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV supports Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound that follows the action on the screen, but if you want an even bigger audio boost, you can pair it with a Samsung soundbar to take advantage of Q-Symphony 3.0 technology that will allow the TV and soundbar to operate as one. The TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen, so you’ll be able to keep up with the most popular streaming shows.

There’s always high demand for Samsung TV deals, which includes budget-friendly options, but if you’re looking at the other end of the spectrum, you wouldn’t want to miss this offer for the 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $8,000, a $3,000 discount from Samsung brings it down to $5,000. This pulls the massive TV within the reach of more people, and while it’s still a pretty significant investment, we assure you that every penny will be worth it. It’s highly recommended that you don’t wait until the last minute before you proceed with your purchase though, just to make sure that you’re able to pocket the savings.

Aaron Mamiit
Crazy! This 75-inch 4K TV is under $450 at Walmart right now
The onn. 75” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV is a living room with orange walls.

Walmart continues its reign of great TV deals with the option to buy an Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV for just $448. A 75-inch TV for under $500 is pretty impressive and this TV usually costs $498 so you’re saving even more than usual. If you want a great new TV to add to your home for less, this is the perfect opportunity to do so while saving plenty of cash. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV
Onn. is nowhere to be seen in our look at the best TV brands but it’s still pretty respectable for anyone seeking a budget-priced TV. The most obvious benefit here is the hefty 75-inch 4K screen with 2160p resolution. It looks great with a crystal clear picture which is an excellent upgrade compared to an HD screen. The Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV might lack the finer features of the best TVs but it has the essentials arranged well.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this 75-inch TV for less than $450
The onn. 75” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV is a living room with orange walls.

Want a cheap but large TV? Head over to Walmart which has the pick of the TV deals going on at the moment. Today, you can buy an Onn. 75-inch Frameless Roku Smart TV for just $448. That’s thanks to a $50 reduction bringing it down from $498 to this new and pretty sweet price. It’s a deal that’s already proving popular because who can resist a 75-inch TV for under $450, right? We’ve got all you need to know before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch Frameless Roku Smart TV
You won’t see Onn. on any of the best TV brands lists but at this price, it’s still pretty respectable. Best aimed at those people who simply want a large TV for less, the Onn. 75-inch Frameless Roku Smart TV still offers all the essentials you could need while boasting a size that’s perfect for a home cinema setup.

Read more
Best 70-inch TV deals: Get a big screen for sports for $420
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Big screen TVs are as affordable as ever, particularly when you consider that even the best TVs are regular candidates for a discount. 70-inch TVs make a good size for watching sports, and since most TVs nowadays are smart TVs, they’re also a good option if you’re interested in content like the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more. There are a lot of intriguing 70-inch TV deals taking place right now, including on models by some of the best TV brands. We’ve rounded up the best 70-inch TV deals currently available, so read onward for more details on how to save.
Insignia 70-inch F30 Series LED 4K TV — $420, was $500

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, the Insignia F30 4K TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Read more