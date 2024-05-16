Sony’s incredible 77-inch A80L OLED 4K TV is $300 off at Best Buy

Best Buy continues its run of great TV deals with $300 off the Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV. It usually costs $3,000, but today you can buy it for $2,700. That’s a significant discount on an exceptionally good TV. Let’s take a look at why you’re likely to want to be buy it.

Why you should buy the Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV

Sony is one of the best TV brands out there and one that you can entirely rely on. If you’re investing in one of the best TVs, you can’t go wrong with something like the Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV. It offers a huge display that is packed with all the best features.

It uses Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR which means that hundreds of thousands of individual on-screen elements are processed and remastered in the blink of an eye. It also has Sony’s XR OLED Contrast Pro which analyzes and enhances the picture so you get immersive depth and realism. It leads to fantastically detailed shadows and crisp, clean peak highlights.

There’s also XR Triluminos Pro which enhances the range of hues and saturation while you get extremely precise details within textures, along with skin tones that look completely natural. It all comes together to make this one of the best OLED TVs with OLED’s use of self-lit pixels ensuring that you get the deepest blacks and most vibrant colors all at once.

The Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is also perfect for PlayStation 5 players thanks to having exclusive features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping which automatically adjusts the HDR settings, along with HDMI 2.1 features like 4K/120 frames per second, and variable refresh rates. There’s Dolby Vision as well for more vibrant imagery, while motion blur gaming is guaranteed due to XR OLED Motion and there’s XR Clear Image and XR 4K Upscaling.

Even the sound is great thanks to Acoustic Surface Audio+ with actuators behind the TV which vibrate to produce sound from the entire screen and elevate the soundstage. Extensive smart functionality like Google TV, voice assistant support, and dozens of your favorite streaming apps, all round off the package beautifully.

Normally priced at $3,000, the Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is now available at Best Buy for $2,700. Only available for $300 off for a limited time, you’ll need to be quick if this is the TV for you. It’ll be a fantastic investment for avid movie watchers and gamers.

