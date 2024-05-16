 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sony’s incredible 77-inch A80L OLED 4K TV is $300 off at Best Buy

By
Sony 55-inch Class BRAVIA XR A80L
Sony

Best Buy continues its run of great TV deals with $300 off the Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV. It usually costs $3,000, but today you can buy it for $2,700. That’s a significant discount on an exceptionally good TV. Let’s take a look at why you’re likely to want to be buy it.

Why you should buy the Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV

Sony is one of the best TV brands out there and one that you can entirely rely on. If you’re investing in one of the best TVs, you can’t go wrong with something like the Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV. It offers a huge display that is packed with all the best features.

It uses Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR which means that hundreds of thousands of individual on-screen elements are processed and remastered in the blink of an eye. It also has Sony’s XR OLED Contrast Pro which analyzes and enhances the picture so you get immersive depth and realism. It leads to fantastically detailed shadows and crisp, clean peak highlights.

Related

There’s also XR Triluminos Pro which enhances the range of hues and saturation while you get extremely precise details within textures, along with skin tones that look completely natural. It all comes together to make this one of the best OLED TVs with OLED’s use of self-lit pixels ensuring that you get the deepest blacks and most vibrant colors all at once.

The Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is also perfect for PlayStation 5 players thanks to having exclusive features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping which automatically adjusts the HDR settings, along with HDMI 2.1 features like 4K/120 frames per second, and variable refresh rates. There’s Dolby Vision as well for more vibrant imagery, while motion blur gaming is guaranteed due to XR OLED Motion and there’s XR Clear Image and XR 4K Upscaling.

Even the sound is great thanks to Acoustic Surface Audio+ with actuators behind the TV which vibrate to produce sound from the entire screen and elevate the soundstage. Extensive smart functionality like Google TV, voice assistant support, and dozens of your favorite streaming apps, all round off the package beautifully.

Normally priced at $3,000, the Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is now available at Best Buy for $2,700. Only available for $300 off for a limited time, you’ll need to be quick if this is the TV for you. It’ll be a fantastic investment for avid movie watchers and gamers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Buy TV deals: Save on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and 8K TVs
The Vizio V-Series 4K TV in the living room.

One of the best retailers to shop for a new TV is Best Buy, as the retail giant regularly discounts TVs and other home theater equipment. TV deals are ripe for the picking at Best Buy right now, in fact, and they range from QLED TV deals to OLED TV deals, with several other picture technologies in between. We’ve rounded up all of the Best Buy TV deals worth shopping right now, and they include discounts on top brands such as Sony TV deals, Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, and TCL TV deals, as well as some other options. Read onward for more details, and for a little information on which TV may be best for you.
Insignia F30 50-inch 4K Fire TV -- $230, was $300

A 50-inch 4K TV is a good size to suit most rooms, and the Insignia F30 has almost everything you could hope for in a TV this size. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

Read more
Best Buy Spring sale: Save on 177 TVs, including a 50-inch for $230
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

Best Buy often has some of the best TV deals around but it’s excelling itself right now with a huge Spring sale cutting the prices on over 177 different TVs. There are some fantastic options here with super low priced HD TVs right up to high-end QLED and OLED models. Whatever your plan, you should tap the button below to see the full sale for yourself. Alternatively, keep reading while we pick out a few of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Best Buy TV Spring sale
One of the cheapest deals in the Best Buy TV Spring sale is being able to get an for only $230. It normally costs $300 so you’re saving $230 by buying today. The TV offers a large 4K display along with HDR for better colors and sharper contrast. It also has DTS Studio Sound while there are Alexa voice controls which tie in perfectly with Fire TV which powers proceedings. It’s perfect for a budget 4K TV.

Read more
Best Samsung TV deals: Save on 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs
A person watching a Samsung TV.

Sorting through some of the best TV brands is a great way to start a search for a new TV. Samsung comes in at the top of many people’s list, and the electronics giant has a lot to offer if you’re looking for a new TV for your living room, basement, or home theater setup. Samsung regularly kicks out some of the best TVs you can buy, and it offers some great value as well, as it regularly has models among the best TV deals. Currently you can find a number of Samsung TV deals out there. They include 4K and 8K TVs, as well as TVs utilizing a number of different picture technologies such as OLED and QLED. We’ve tracked down what we feel are the best Samsung TV deals to shop right now, including OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals. There is even one Samsung The Frame TV deal. Read onward for more details on how to save, and don’t be shy about making a purchase if you see a deal you like, as there’s no telling how long these deals will last.
Samsung 65-inch QN85C QLED 4K Smart TV — $1,300, was $2,000

We find the QN85C to be sitting at just about the perfect price for a TV right now, while still maintaining the qualities and freshness of a much more quality TV. While it is 4K, it uses mini-LED tech, which allows for fine-tuned light control. Remember that the best QLED TVs are typically renowned more for their brightness than contrast; this tech can tip that need for contrast in the QN85C's favor. Other great features of this TV include audio with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, 4K upscaling, and motion acceleration to keep fast moving content smooth.

Read more