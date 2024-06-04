 Skip to main content
It’s your last chance to get up to $1,900 off a Samsung OLED TV

By
The Samsung S90C on a gray background.
Samsung

There’s still a little time left to snap up one of the best TV deals available today, with Samsung still selling the 83-inch S90C OLED TV for $3,500 instead of $5,400. The $1,900 discount is a pretty vast one and one that you certainly don’t want to skip. If you’re looking for a great new TV for your large living space, you’re going to love this deal. Let’s take a look at how great the Samsung S90C OLED TV is.

Why you should buy the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV

Samsung makes some of the best TVs around and we’re huge fans of the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV. It has an OLED panel so you get self-lit pixels which can light up independently of each other. That means that you can enjoy the deepest blacks and the brightest colors all on the same scene, ensuring you never miss a detail. The Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV uses a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling so its AI-powered processor can transform whatever you’re watching. There’s also HDR OLED which uses AI deep learning to analyze each scene, detecting areas that need to brighter, darker, or simply richer in color.

The Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV is also Pantone validated with vivid color palettes approved by the industry-leading color experts. For gamers or action movie fans, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ keeps things silky smooth and makes motion blur a thing of the past with 4K visuals at speeds up to 120Hz. It’s just what you would expect from the best OLED TVs.

Continuing the high-end trend, the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV also offers exceptional sound with Dolby Atmos built-in as well as Object Tracking Sound Lite. You’ll hear everything clearly while also being fully immersed in the action. If you have a relevant Samsung soundbar, you can upgrade that sound even more so via Q-Symphony 3.0 support so that all your sound equipment can work well together. The TV even has a solar-powered remote which is a reminder that such little details add up to make Samsung one of the best TV brands out there.

Right now, the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV is currently $1,900 off at Samsung. That means it’s down to $3,500 from $5,400 so you’re saving a huge sum of money. If this all sounds like the right TV for your home, check it out by tapping the button below before you miss out.

