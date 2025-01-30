 Skip to main content
Samsung’s The Frame TV is on sale — up to $1,300 off!

By
Amazing Deal Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.
Samsung

If you’re looking at TV deals but you want to try something out of the ordinary, you may want to consider the Samsung The Frame TV. Most sizes are on sale from Samsung itself, ranging from a $200 discount for the 43-inch model that brings its price down to $800 from $1,000, to a $1,300 discount for the 85-inch model that lowers its price to $3,000 from $4,300. You’re going to have to be quick to enjoy these savings though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before these prices return to normal.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands with a wide range of options, including the inventive Samsung The Frame TV. It features an anti-reflection display with a premium matte film for a canvas-like finish, for the purpose of showing artwork when the TV’s not in use. With Art Mode activated, the Samsung The Frame TV will display paintings that you can download from the Samsung Art Store or your personal photos. The TV will only show artwork when someone is in the room, which it can determine using its motion sensor, and you can customize its bezel to your preferred design.

The Samsung The Frame TV is also a QLED TV that uses quantum dot technology to display accurate colors and incredible brightness, and it’s powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K to enable 4K Ultra HD quality and immersive audio output. The TV runs on the Tizen operating system for access to all of the popular streaming services, and it works with the SmartThings platform for easy integration into your smart home ecosystem.

There are Samsung The Frame TV deals for most sizes from Samsung itself, starting at $200 off for the 43-inch model that slashes its price to $800 from $1,000, up to $1,300 off for the 85-inch model to reduce its price to $3,000 from $4,300. It’s the perfect upgrade for any room in your home, but if you want to pocket the savings, you’re going to have to complete your purchase immediately as the offers may expire at any moment. Buy your preferred size of the Samsung The Frame TV right now while the discounts are still online.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
