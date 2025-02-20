We gave this LG TV 4 out of 5 stars, and today it’s on sale for $1,500

If color accuracy and a near-perfect contrast ratio are what you’re looking for, it sounds like you should invest in an OLED TV. This is one of the most popular picture technologies on the market today, made popular by brands like LG and Samsung. As a matter of fact, we came across a fantastic offer for an LG set while going through the best TV deals earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the LG 65-inch C4 Series 4K OLED, you’ll only pay less than MSRP: $1,318 at Amazon and $1,500 at Best Buy, LG, and a handful of other retailers. The full MSRP on this model is $1,700.

We tested this TV last year and reviewer Caleb Denison said, “This LG OLED EVO C4 is so good, we think that everyone should have this TV.”

Why you should buy the LG C4 Series

Traditionally, OLED TVs perform best in a dark room without ambient light sources disturbing the screen. Over the last couple of years, though, LG’s OLED TVs have been getting much brighter, and the C4 Series features some of the best SDR brightness we’ve seen from an LG set!

This also means you should be able to place the TV in a brightly lit room without having to worry about glare. And thanks to great HDR support, you’ll be treated to eye-catching highlights, especially when watching in a darker space. The LG C4 also uses LG’s newest a9 AI Processor Gen 7 for picture processing and upscaling. This engine does a terrific job at optimizing every frame of the content you’re watching or playing.

The C4 is also a great choice for gamers, thanks to features like HDMI 2.1 connectivity and VRR and ALLM support. When it comes time to stream some Netflix, the C4 Series uses LG’s webOS 24 for all things apps and casting, too. It’s hard to say how long this discount will be in effect, but this deal could be gone by tomorrow morning. That’s why we’d recommend buying ASAP. Get the LG 65-inch C4 Series 4K OLED for $1,500 when you purchase it today.

