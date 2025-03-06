Quick! This Samsung 75-inch QLED has a $1,500 discount!

If you’ve been looking for a bright and colorful QLED TV to be the centerpiece of your home theater, we’re willing to bet you’ve looked at your fair share of Samsung TVs. For years, Samsung has produced some of the brightest TVs on the market, and we’ve been able to test a number of these sets. Samsung TV deals are always on our radar, and we came across this incredible offer earlier today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 75-inch QN90D 4K QLED at Samsung or B&H Photo-Video, you’ll only pay $1,800. The full MSRP on this model is $3,300. This discount is part of Samsung’s Discover Samsung Spring Sale.

Why you should buy the Samsung QN90D Series

Released in 2024, the QN90D delivers exceptional SDR brightness and holds up well against glare, making it a great TV for brightly lit rooms. Samsung’s Neo Quantum 4K AI Gen 2 processor runs the show for picture processing and 4K upscaling, ensuring every frame is as bright, colorful, and packed with detail as the last. And thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity, along with VRR and ALLM support, the QN90D is a fantastic TV for gaming. It also supports every HDR format except Dolby Vision.

Sports and action movie fans will be glad to learn the QN90D has a native 120Hz refresh rate and fast response time, so you shouldn’t see any ghosting or blur. As for speakers, Samsung outfitted this model with a 60W 4.2.2 speaker system, which can also be paired up with a Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar for an even more immersive soundstage.

The fact that this is a smart TV may not be as exciting now as it was a decade ago, but Samsung’s Tizen OS UI and smart hub are nothing to shake a stick at. You’ll be treated to hundreds of popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, plus hours of free live TV channels and casting capabilities via AirPlay 2.

Take $1,500 off the Samsung 75-inch QN90D 4K QLED when you purchase today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best 75-inch TV deals and best QLED TV deals for even more discounts on top Samsung sets!