  Home
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

All sizes of the Samsung S90D OLED TV are on sale — up to $2,100 off!

By
On Sale Samsung S90D 4K OLED TV.
Samsung

If you’re on the hunt for OLED TV deals, there’s an offer from Samsung that you won’t want to miss. There are discounts on all sizes of the Samsung S90D, starting from $500 off the 42-inch model to slash its price from $1,400 to $900, to as much as $2,100 off the 83-inch model, bringing it down from $5,400 to $3,300. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on these savings though, so if you’re interested in any of these bargains, you’re going to have to finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung S90D OLED TV

The Samsung S90D OLED TV made our list of the best OLED TVs as the best Samsung option for the price, which means it’s even more noteworthy with this discount. The OLED TV is powered by Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen2 processor for top-quality 4K Ultra HD picture and Dolby Atmos sound, and it runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system so you can access the streaming services that you have subscriptions for. If you’re watching lower resolution content, the Samsung S90D will upscale them to 4K quality using AI.

The OLED TV technology in the Samsung S90D creates perfect black levels, which is one of the major differences highlighted in our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison. Other benefits of OLED TVs include superior response time for clearer images during fast action scenes, wider viewing angles so you can see what’s on the screen from anywhere in the room, less power consumption so you won’t have to worry about your electricity bill, and better eye comfort so you can watch for several hours without any issues.



The Samsung S90D OLED TV is an excellent choice if you want an upgrade for your home theater setup, and it’s an even better option right now because all of its sizes are on sale. The discounts range from $500 for the 42-inch model, which is down to $900 from $1,400, to $2,100 for the 83-inch model, which you can get for $3,300 instead of $5,400. Samsung TV deals usually don’t last long as stocks sell out quickly, and we believe the same thing will happen with these offers for the Samsung S90D OLED TV. Hurry up if you want to secure the savings!

Aaron Mamiit
