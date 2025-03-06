Get Samsung’s 85-inch Frame TV while it has a $1,300 discount

TV manufacturers continue to produce thinner and sleeker 4K LED-LCDs and OLED sets, and Samsung’s The Frame 4K QLED lineup tops our list of slim TVs! Available in numerous sizes, we were surprised to learn that the 85-inch version of this boutique art display is actually on sale today: For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung 85-inch The Frame 4K QLED at Best Buy and Samsung for only $3,000.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED

Far more than a conventional LED-LCD, Samsung’s The Frame is a lifestyle TV with a high-matte display. This allows the LCD panel to fight glare in brightly lit rooms, but it’s also meant to annunciate this TV’s main feature: art showmanship. When not used to watch movies or play video games, The Frame can be used as a digital canvas for displaying high-quality, Samsung-curated art prints, as well as your personal photos and videos. Samsung even provides a Slim-Fit Wall Mount, so this 85-inch canvas sits as snug to the wall as possible!

The Frame is also a fantastic TV for everyday use. Solid SDR brightness levels and a wide color gamut result in a picture loaded with life and detail, and Samsung’s picture processing and 4K upscaling ensure that even lower-res sources get a boost in picture quality! The TV also has a native 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support, making it an excellent choice for PS5, Xbox, and PC gamers.

When it comes time to stream some Netflix or cast content via AirPlay 2, Tizen OS provides access to hundreds of movie and TV show apps, as well as services like Xbox Game Pass. We’re not sure how long this TV is going to be on sale, so today might be the best and last day to save.

Take $1,300 off the Samsung 85-inch The Frame 4K QLED when you purchase today, and maybe take a quick peek at our roundups of the best Samsung The Frame deals and best Samsung TV deals before you head out, too!