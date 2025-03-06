 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get Samsung’s 85-inch Frame TV while it has a $1,300 discount

By
Amazing Deal A painting being displayed on a Samsung The Frame QLED.
Samsung

TV manufacturers continue to produce thinner and sleeker 4K LED-LCDs and OLED sets, and Samsung’s The Frame 4K QLED lineup tops our list of slim TVs! Available in numerous sizes, we were surprised to learn that the 85-inch version of this boutique art display is actually on sale today: For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung 85-inch The Frame 4K QLED at Best Buy and Samsung for only $3,000.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED

Far more than a conventional LED-LCD, Samsung’s The Frame is a lifestyle TV with a high-matte display. This allows the LCD panel to fight glare in brightly lit rooms, but it’s also meant to annunciate this TV’s main feature: art showmanship. When not used to watch movies or play video games, The Frame can be used as a digital canvas for displaying high-quality, Samsung-curated art prints, as well as your personal photos and videos. Samsung even provides a Slim-Fit Wall Mount, so this 85-inch canvas sits as snug to the wall as possible!

The Frame is also a fantastic TV for everyday use. Solid SDR brightness levels and a wide color gamut result in a picture loaded with life and detail, and Samsung’s picture processing and 4K upscaling ensure that even lower-res sources get a boost in picture quality! The TV also has a native 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support, making it an excellent choice for PS5, Xbox, and PC gamers.

Related

When it comes time to stream some Netflix or cast content via AirPlay 2, Tizen OS provides access to hundreds of movie and TV show apps, as well as services like Xbox Game Pass. We’re not sure how long this TV is going to be on sale, so today might be the best and last day to save.

Take $1,300 off the Samsung 85-inch The Frame 4K QLED when you purchase today, and maybe take a quick peek at our roundups of the best Samsung The Frame deals and best Samsung TV deals before you head out, too!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Get this JBL 5.1-channel soundbar while it has a $340 discount
The JBL Bar 5.1-channel soundbar on a white background.

Your TV speakers aren’t cutting it anymore! Brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG spend more time on picture quality than whatever 10-watt or 15-watt audio system gets placed in an LED, QLED, or OLED set. Fortunately, these same brands (and many others) also produce great soundbars. As a matter of fact, earlier today, we came across this fantastic JBL offer while vetting through soundbar deals:

For a limited time, when you purchase the JBL 5.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer at Best Buy, you’ll only wind up paying $260. The full MSRP on this model is $340.

Read more
This 85-inch Samsung QLED is normally $4,000 — today it’s $2,150
The Samsung 55-inch QNX1D Neo QLED on a white background.

Samsung is one of the most popular TV brands on the market, and we here at Digital Trends have given glowing reviews to numerous Samsung sets over the years. If you’ve been shopping around for a great deal on a massive TV, we’d like to bring your attention to this phenomenal Samsung promo:

Right now, when you order the Samsung 85-inch QNX1D 4K QLED TV through the manufacturer, you’ll only end up paying $2,150. The full MSRP on this model is $4,000.

Read more
This Hisense 65-inch QLED TV just dropped below $1,000
Hisense U8N QLED TV.

There was a time when Hisense wasn’t well known in the world of TVs. Now, it’s hard not to come across a Hisense when you’re shopping at your favorite stores or scrolling through TVs online. There’s a good reason for this: Hisense produces solid entry-level, midrange, and premium 4K LED TVs, and they’re priced in a way most of us can wrap our heads around. We also see a lot of great TV deals, such as this QLED offer we came across earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 65-inch U8N Series 4K QLED TV at Amazon, Best Buy, Brandsmart, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $948. The full MSRP on this model is $1,500.

Read more