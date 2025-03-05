 Skip to main content
Save on Samsung: Take $200 off the 55-inch S90D OLED, but act fast!

Brands like Samsung dominate the world of TVs for good reason. This longstanding developer of LEDs and OLEDs has been churning out some of the best TVs on the market since flatscreens were a thing, and today, we’d like to draw attention to one of our favorite Samsung TVs of 2024, the S90D QD-OLED.

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 55-inch S90D at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $1,200. The full MSRP on this model is $1,400.

Why you should buy the Samsung S90D OLED

The Samsung S90D is a thing of beauty for several reasons we’d like to dish about. For starters, the TV’s QD-OLED display combines the self-emissive pixel tech of traditional OLEDs with the enhanced brightness and colors that only quantum dots can deliver. That’s on top of Samsung’s phenomenal picture processing and 4K upscaling, leaving you with a final picture that’s brilliant, sharp, and lifelike.

We were impressed at how well the S90D holds up against glare in a brightly lit room, and the TV’s terrific HDR support delivered extra-impressive highlights, making it an excellent choice for Netflix and Hulu streaming in 4K. The S90D also features HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four ports, as well as VRR and ALLM support. This makes the TV a solid choice for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC gamers.

The S90D’s Tizen OS handles apps, casting, and smart home controls, and the included remote can be recharged via solar or USB-C. It’s hard to say how long this discount will hold out, so your best bet is to buy ASAP if you’re interested. Take $200 off the Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED when you purchase today.

We also recommend taking a look at our collections of the best Samsung TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best QLED TV deals for even more markdowns on top TVs!

